Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson: Age, Career, Family & More

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Entertainer and Work Party MP Glenda Jackson Dies at 87

On June 15, 2023, the entertainment industry and political world mourned the loss of Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning actress and former British politician. She passed away peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

Jackson was born in 1936 in Birkenhead, Merseyside, and was the first of four daughters to a bricklayer father and a cleaning mother. She began her acting career with a brief screen debut in Lindsay Anderson’s This Sporting Life. Two years later, she gained recognition for her role as Gudrun in Ken Russell’s adaptation of DH Lawrence’s Women in Love, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Despite her success, Jackson was candid about the lack of positive roles for women in the entertainment industry. She found more fulfilling roles later in life, in her fifties, when she made the bold decision to leave her acting career and campaign for office. She was elected as a Labor MP for the London neighborhoods of Hampstead and Kilburn in 1992 and served until her resignation in 2015.

Throughout her career, Jackson was known for her powerful performances, which earned her numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award. She was one of only a few exceptional artists to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting.

In her later years, Jackson lived in a basement apartment in her son Dan Hodges’ south London home. Despite their opposing political views, she cherished the time spent with her family and continued to speak out against any passing foolishness or misinformation.

Jackson is survived by her son, Daniel Pearce Jackson Hodges. She had an estimated net worth of $5 million at the time of her passing. Her legacy as an accomplished actress and dedicated public servant will continue to inspire future generations.

Glenda Jackson age Glenda Jackson career Glenda Jackson net worth Glenda Jackson family Glenda Jackson relationships

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Glenda Jackson: Cause of death, net worth, age, relationship, career, family and more | TG Time/