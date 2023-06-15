Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson, British Actress and Politician, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: An Iconic Actress and Politician

Glenda Jackson, one of the world’s greatest actresses, has passed away at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed the news and revealed that she died at her home in London on Thursday morning. Jackson was not only known for her distinguished acting career, which included winning Academy, Tony, and Emmy awards, but also for her 23-year service as a member of Parliament’s House of Commons.

Act I: The Finest Actress of Her Generation

Jackson’s career began as one of the finest actresses of her generation. She first caught the attention of audiences in 1964 when she played Charlotte Corday in Peter Brook’s production of Marat/Sade with the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her success on stage translated into film, where she starred in Women in Love and A Touch of Class, winning Academy Awards for both. She also played Queen Elizabeth I in the BBC series Elizabeth R., for which she won two Emmys.

Despite her humble beginnings, growing up in a poor working-class family outside of Liverpool, Jackson discovered her love for acting with an amateur group and earned a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. She once said, “you learn that you are your instrument, which is your voice and your shape and how you move.”

Act II: An Angry Young Woman in Politics

As she approached middle age, Jackson began to think about her second act. She believed that the life of an actress in films was very short and in theater, there was a terrible trough when there were no parts worth playing. She ran for Parliament in 1992 as a supporter of the Labour Party and won. After serving for more than two decades, she stepped down and said in a 2018 NPR interview, “I saw egos going up and down those corridors that would not be tolerated for 30 seconds in a professional theater.”

Act III: A Triumphant Return to Acting

In her 80s, Jackson made a triumphant return to acting. She starred in Elizabeth is Missing, a television film about a woman coping with dementia, as King Lear in both London and New York, and in Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, for which she won a Tony Award in 2018.

When asked about retirement in a 2019 interview, she replied, “Well, if I don’t get offered to work, then I’ll be retired… I’ve had a good run.” She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren, but she continued to act until the end.

Remembering Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson will be remembered as an iconic actress and politician. Her talent, dedication, and passion for both fields left a lasting impact on the world. Her journey from a working-class family to the heights of success in the entertainment industry and Parliament serves as an inspiration to many. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

News Source : Jeff Lunden

Source Link :British star Glenda Jackson has died after a shimmering life on stage and in politics/