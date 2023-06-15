Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson, Double Oscar Winner, Passes at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: An Iconic Actress and Trailblazing Politician

Glenda Jackson, a British actress who achieved the Triple Crown of acting with two Oscars, two Emmys, and a Tony, passed away on Thursday at the age of 87. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed that she died at her London home after a short illness. Jackson had recently completed filming for “The Great Escaper” alongside her longtime friend and co-star Michael Caine, with whom she had previously worked in 1975’s “The Romantic Englishwoman.”

Caine expressed his sorrow over the loss of his dear friend, describing Jackson as “one of our greatest movie actresses.” He added that working with her again after 50 years was “as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago.” The two actors had built a strong bond over the years and had a mutual respect for each other’s craft.

Born in 1936 to a working-class family in Birkhenhead, northwest England, Jackson trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before joining the Royal Shakespeare Company. She later starred in the groundbreaking drama “Marat/Sade” directed by Peter Brook, which paved the way for her to become one of Britain’s top stars in the 1960s and ‘70s. Her notable films during this period included “Mary, Queen of Scots,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” and “The Class of Miss MacMichael.”

Jackson’s talent and dedication to her craft earned her two Oscars for Best Actress, both of which were for her work in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.” She also received nominations for “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Hedda.” Her remarkable work on television earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in “Elizabeth R.”

In the 1990s, Jackson embarked on a new career in British politics, winning election to Parliament in 1992 and serving as a Labour Party lawmaker for 23 years. She even became a minister for transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s first government in 1997. Jackson’s decision to enter politics surprised many of her fans, but she remained committed to her duties as a public servant.

After leaving Parliament in 2015, Jackson returned to acting and continued to find critical acclaim. In 2018, she won a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Play for “Three Tall Women,” completing the Triple Crown of acting. She also earned a BAFTA award for her work in 2020’s “Elizabeth is Missing” as a woman with Alzheimer’s trying to solve a mystery.

Jackson’s legacy as an actress and politician has left a lasting impact on the entertainment industry and British politics. She broke barriers and paved the way for other women to follow in her footsteps. Her talent and dedication to her craft will always be remembered and celebrated by her fans around the world. Jackson is survived by her son, Dan Hodges.

In conclusion, Glenda Jackson was a remarkable actress who achieved the highest honors in her field and a trailblazing politician who served her country with distinction. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

