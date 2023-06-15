Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson, Oscar Winner and MP, Passes at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: From Oscar-Winning Actress to Labour MP

Glenda Jackson, the acclaimed British actress, passed away on Thursday at the age of 87. She was known not only for her extraordinary talent on stage and screen, but also for her dedication to activism and politics as a Labour MP. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from both the entertainment and political worlds.

Jackson’s agent, Lionel Larner, announced that the actress “died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side”. Her most recent film, “The Great Escaper”, in which she co-starred with Michael Caine, is set to be released soon.

Born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, a small port town near Liverpool, Jackson began her career as an actress after winning a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. She quickly established herself as a tour de force in the theatre world, working with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) and under legendary director Peter Brook.

Jackson’s film career took off in the late 1960s, with Ken Russell championing her early work. She won her first Best Actress Oscar in 1970 for her leading performance in Russell’s film adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s novel “Women in Love”. She won it again in 1973 for her role in “A Touch of Class”. Despite her reputation as a formidable actress, she also showed her lighter side with appearances on popular British comedy series such as the “Morecambe and Wise Show”.

In 1992, Jackson was elected as a Labour MP for her local London constituency of Hampstead and Highgate. She served as a transport minister in Tony Blair’s government between 1997 and 1999, and campaigned on issues such as housing policy and homelessness in the capital. She stepped down as an MP in 2015, and returned to the stage after a 23-year absence for a rare gender-swapping role in a London production of “King Lear” in 2016.

Jackson’s commitment to activism and social justice was widely praised. Labour leader Keir Starmer said that her death “leaves a space in our cultural and political life that can never be filled”. Alastair Campbell, Labour’s influential press chief during the Blair government, called her “one of the finest actresses of our lifetime”, and noted that “she found the transition to politics harder than she expected. But a great life well lived”.

Jackson’s achievements were recognized with numerous awards and honors throughout her career. In 1978, she was made a Commander of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II. In 2018, at the age of 82, she won her first Tony Award for best actress in “Three Tall Women”. A year later, she reprised the role of “King Lear” in Broadway, earning critical acclaim for her powerful performance.

Michael Caine, who worked with Jackson on both “The Romantic Englishwoman” and “The Great Escaper”, described her as “one of our greatest movie actresses”. He added that “it was as wonderful an experience this time as it was 50 years ago. I shall miss her”.

Glenda Jackson’s legacy is a testament to her extraordinary talent, her unwavering commitment to social justice, and her willingness to take on new challenges throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and admired her.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent/