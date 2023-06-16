Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson, Oscar winner, passes at 87; tributes flow

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: Remembering the Life and Legacy of a Two-Time Oscar-Winning Actor and British Lawmaker

On June 15, 2021, the world lost a legendary figure in the entertainment industry and politics. Glenda Jackson, a two-time Oscar-winning actor and former British lawmaker, passed away at the age of 87 after a brief illness in her London home. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed the news, leaving behind a void in the hearts of her fans, colleagues, and peers.

Glenda Jackson was a force to be reckoned with, both on screen and off. She rose to fame in the 1960s and 70s as one of the biggest British stars of her time. She won two Academy Awards for her outstanding performances in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class.” Her talent and charisma captivated audiences worldwide, making her one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

However, Jackson’s passion for social justice and politics led her to leave her acting career and pursue a different path. She was elected to Parliament in 1992 and spent 23 years as a Labour Party lawmaker, representing the constituency of Hampstead and Kilburn. During her tenure, she fought for causes close to her heart, including gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and the environment.

Many people were inspired by Jackson’s transition from acting to politics and admired her for her unwavering commitment to making a difference in people’s lives. Carol Vorderman, a British television personality, took to Twitter to express her admiration for the actor. She wrote, “Watching the Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson be her extraordinary self and then to see her turn into a firebrand of politics was deeply impressive for young girls like me.”

Despite her successful political career, Jackson never lost her love for acting. She returned to the screen in 2015 after a 23-year hiatus to play the title character in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.” Her performance was widely acclaimed, earning her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. She continued to act in films and television shows, including the recently completed “The Great Escaper,” co-starring Michael Caine.

Jackson’s talent, passion, and commitment to social justice and the arts will always be remembered. Her contribution to the entertainment industry and politics has left an indelible mark, inspiring many to follow in her footsteps. Michael Caine, her co-star in “The Great Escaper,” paid tribute to her, saying it was a privilege to work with her. Director Oliver Parker and comedian David Baddiel are among others who have condoled her death on social media.

Glenda Jackson may have left us, but her legacy lives on. She will always be remembered as a trailblazer who paved the way for future generations of actors and politicians alike. Her impact on the world will be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

