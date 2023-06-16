Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning Actress and MP, Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: Remembering the Trailblazing Actress and Politician

British actress and politician Glenda Jackson passed away on Thursday at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy that spanned both the entertainment and political worlds. Having won two Oscars and numerous other accolades for her acting career, Jackson then went on to serve as a Member of Parliament for over two decades. Her passing prompted tributes from fellow actors, politicians, and fans alike.

Early Life and Acting Career

Jackson was born in Birkenhead, England in 1936, and grew up in a working-class household. She began her acting career in the 1950s, appearing in various stage productions before making her screen debut in the 1965 film “The Sporting Life”. She quickly gained critical acclaim for her performances, earning her first Academy Award nomination for her role in the 1969 film “Women in Love”.

Throughout the 1970s, Jackson continued to establish herself as one of the most talented actresses of her generation, earning a second Oscar for her role in the 1973 film “A Touch of Class”. She also appeared in several prominent stage productions, including the title role in “Hedda Gabler” and the lead in a production of “King Lear”.

Political Career

In 1992, Jackson announced that she would be retiring from acting in order to pursue a career in politics. She successfully ran for election as the Labour MP for Hampstead and Highgate, and served in Parliament until 2015. During her time in office, Jackson was an outspoken advocate for social justice and human rights, and was particularly vocal on issues such as poverty, homelessness, and mental health.

Despite her success in politics, Jackson never lost her love for the arts, and continued to be involved in various creative projects throughout her life. She even returned to acting in 2016, after a 23-year hiatus, to star in the BBC adaptation of the play “King Lear”.

Legacy and Tributes

Jackson’s passing was met with an outpouring of tributes from those who knew and admired her. Michael Caine, her co-star in “The Great Escaper” and “The Romantic Englishwoman”, described her as “one of our greatest movie actresses”. Labour leader Keir Starmer praised her as “an icon of stage and screen and a trailblazer for women in politics”, while fellow MP David Lammy called her “an inspiration to a generation of women”.

Jackson’s legacy is a testament to the power of art and activism to effect change in the world. Her contributions to both the entertainment and political spheres have left an indelible mark on British culture, and she will be remembered as a true trailblazer and visionary.

News Source : AFP

Source Link :Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent/