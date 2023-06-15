Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson, Oscar-Winning Actress, Dies at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson, the Triple Crown of Acting Winner, Dies at 87

Glenda Jackson, the celebrated British actress, passed away on Thursday at the age of 87 after battling a brief illness. Her agent, Lionel Larner, confirmed the news of her demise and revealed that she had recently finished filming “The Great Escaper” with her longtime friend and co-star, Michael Caine.

Caine expressed his grief over the loss of his dear friend and colleague, saying that Jackson was one of the greatest movie actresses and that he would miss her. The two had previously worked together in 1975’s “The Romantic Englishwoman” and had reunited for their latest project.

Jackson, born in 1936 into a working-class family in Birkhenhead, northwest England, was trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. She began her acting career with the Royal Shakespeare Company and gained fame for her roles in cutting-edge dramas like “Marat/Sade” directed by Peter Brook.

In the 1960s and 1970s, Jackson became one of the top British stars with her performances in films like “Mary, Queen of Scots,” “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” and “The Class of Miss MacMichael.” She won two Oscars for Best Actress in “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class” and received nominations for her work in “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and “Hedda.”

Jackson also made a mark on television, playing Queen Elizabeth I in “Elizabeth R,” for which she won two Primetime Emmy Awards. In her 50s, she entered British politics and won a seat in Parliament in 1992. She served as a Labour Party lawmaker for 23 years and held the position of Minister for Transport in Prime Minister Tony Blair’s first government in 1997.

After leaving politics in 2015, Jackson returned to acting and continued to receive critical acclaim. In 2018, she won a Tony for Best Leading Actress in a Play for “Three Tall Women,” completing the Triple Crown of Acting, which includes an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony. She also won a BAFTA award in 2020 for her work in “Elizabeth is Missing,” playing a woman with Alzheimer’s trying to solve a mystery.

Jackson is survived by her son, Dan Hodges.

The entertainment industry has lost an icon in Glenda Jackson, who will always be remembered for her outstanding contributions to the world of acting. Her performances on stage, television, and film have inspired generations of actors, and her legacy will continue to live on through her work. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Glenda Jackson, two-time Oscar winner, dead at 87/