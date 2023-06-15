Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson, renowned British actor, passes away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Iconic British actress and former lawmaker Glenda Jackson has passed away at the age of 87. The two-time Oscar winner died after a short illness at her home in London. Jackson made her mark in the entertainment industry during the 1960s and 70s and went on to have a successful career in politics, serving as a Labour Party lawmaker for 23 years. She later returned to acting and delivered some of her most acclaimed performances, including the lead role in Shakespeare’s “King Lear.”

Jackson’s first Best Actress Oscar came in 1971 for her role in “Women in Love,” followed by another in 1974 for “A Touch of Class.” She also won two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, making her a Triple Crown of Acting recipient. Her Tony Award came in 2018 for her lead role in the Broadway production of Edward Albee’s “Three Tall Women.”

Despite her early success, Jackson took a break from acting to focus on politics. She was elected to the British Parliament in 1992 and became the country’s transport secretary under Tony Blair in 1997. Jackson remained a lifelong activist and was a vocal supporter of feminism and progressive causes.

Jackson’s legacy will be felt not only in her remarkable acting career but also in her contributions to politics and activism. Her work paved the way for future generations of women in both the entertainment industry and politics.

Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Jackson’s life and career. Her passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and the world at large.

