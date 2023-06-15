Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson: Shining Career on Stage and in Politics Ends

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: A Life Lived in Three Acts

Glenda Jackson, one of the world’s greatest actresses, has died at the age of 87, after a brief illness, according to her agent, Lionel Larner. Her death marks the end of a career that spanned over five decades, including Oscar, Tony, and Emmy awards, and a 23-year stint as a member of Parliament’s House of Commons.

Act One: The Actress

Glenda Jackson’s first act was as one of the finest actresses of her generation. She blazed hot on the stage, first attracting notice in 1964 with the Royal Shakespeare Company when she played Charlotte Corday in Peter Brook’s production of Marat/Sade. Her success on stage translated to film, and she won Academy Awards for her roles in Ken Russell’s Women in Love and the romantic comedy, A Touch of Class. Other notable roles included Sunday Bloody Sunday and Mary, Queen of Scots.

Act Two: The Politician

Despite her great success on screen and stage, Jackson admitted that her profession had its insecurities. As she was settling into middle age, she was already thinking about her second act. Always a supporter of the Labour Party, Jackson ran for Parliament in 1992 and won. She served for more than two decades before stepping down, citing the egos in Parliament as something that would not be tolerated for 30 seconds in a professional theater.

Act Three: The Late-Career Renaissance

Glenda Jackson’s third act was her triumphant return to acting, in her 80s. She starred in Elizabeth is Missing, a television film about a woman coping with dementia, as King Lear in both London and New York, and in Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, for which she won a Tony Award in 2018.

A Life Well-Lived

Glenda Jackson lived her life in three distinct acts, each one marked by great success and critical acclaim. Throughout her career, she remained humble and dedicated to her craft, always striving to improve and never taking her success for granted. Her legacy as one of the greatest actresses of her time will live on, as will her contributions to the world of politics and her late-career renaissance.

News Source : Wisconsin Public Radio

Source Link :British star Glenda Jackson has died after a shimmering life on stage and in politics/