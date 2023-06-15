Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenda Jackson’s Death: Age and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Glenda Jackson: Celebrating the Life of an Iconic Actress and Politician

Early Life and Career

Glenda May Jackson was born on May 9, 1936, in Birkenhead, United Kingdom. From a young age, she developed a passion for acting and went on to study at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Jackson made her Broadway debut in “Marat/Sade” and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of England’s most sought-after actresses.

Accomplishments

As an actress, Glenda Jackson was one of the few artists to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting, having won two Academy Awards, three Emmy Awards, and a Tony Award. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, for her roles in the romantic drama film “Women in Love” and the romantic comedy film “A Touch of Class.” She also won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing the leading role in “Sunday Bloody Sunday” and a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress for her role in “Elizabeth Is Missing.”

She received five Laurence Olivier Award nominations for her West End roles in the films “Stevie,” “Rose,” “Strange Interlude,” and “Antony and Cleopatra,” among others. Jackson was also known for her roles in “Mary, Queen of Scots,” “Hedda,” “The Incredible Sarah,” and “Hopscotch,” to mention a few.

Political Career

From 1992 to 2015, Glenda Jackson took a break from acting to become a politician and was elected as the Labour Party MP for Hampstead and Highgate in the 1992 general election. She served as a junior transport minister during the government of Tony Blair from 1997 to 1999. Following constituency boundary changes, she represented Hampstead and Kilburn in 2010. Jackson stood down at the 2015 general election and returned to acting.

Death and Tributes

Glenda Jackson passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2023, at her home in Blackheath at the age of 87. Her cause of death was not yet made public at the time of this writing. Following her passing, tributes poured in from across the worlds of the arts and politics.

Tulip Siddiq tweeted: “Devastated to hear that my predecessor Glenda Jackson has died. A formidable politician, an amazing actress and a very supportive mentor to me. Hampstead and Kilburn will miss you, Glenda.”

Lucy Powell tweeted: “She was the definition of an icon, successfully spanning the world of acting and politics with great aplomb.”

Gyles Brandreth tweeted: “A wonderful actress, a committed politician, a remarkable human being – we became MPs on the same day in 1992 & I treasure our unlikely friendship. She was such a gifted, caring & special person who came into the world to make a difference – and did. RIP the unique Glenda Jackson.”

Final Arrangements

At the time of this report, Glenda Jackson’s family was planning her final funeral arrangements, and the details were yet to be finalized.

Conclusion

Glenda Jackson was a remarkable actress and politician who inspired many people with her talent, dedication, and passion. Her contributions to both the arts and politics will be remembered for years to come. Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

