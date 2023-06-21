Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenn Brumagin Passes Away – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenn Brumagin: A Life of Service and Dedication

Early Life and Education

Glenn I. Brumagin was born on July 23, 1936, in Wattsburg, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Esslyt (Chapin) Brumagin. He completed his high school education at Wattsburg High before pursuing higher education at Slippery Rock State University. It was there that he earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees.

A Life of Service in Gowanda

Glenn was an influential figure in the Gowanda community. He was instrumental in founding the Babe Ruth Baseball League for the region alongside Earl Clabeaux. He also formed the Gowanda A’S and Gowanda Red’s Baseball teams during his time in Gowanda. Glenn was a devoted member of the Gowanda Free Methodist Church and was actively involved in various committees and bible study groups. During the summers, he used his general contracting and home repair skills to work on various projects within the community.

A Successful Career in Education

Glenn worked as an educator for the Gowanda Central School District for over 30 years. He also coached the Junior Varsity and Varsity Baseball teams while teaching in Gowanda. Glenn and his wife Jean raised their three children in Gowanda and regarded the town as their home for over 50 years.

Retirement and Beyond

After retiring from teaching, Glenn obtained his real estate license and worked for Hunt Real Estate Agency for over 15 years. He and Jean spent their winters in Lakeland, Florida, before settling on Angola and Orchard Park as their permanent residence.

Remembering Glenn Brumagin

Glenn I. Brumagin passed away at the Buffalo General Hospital on Monday, June 19, 2023, at the age of 86. He will be remembered for his lifelong commitment to service and dedication to his community. His legacy lives on through his family, friends, and the countless lives he touched throughout his life.

Glenn Brumagin death Glenn Brumagin funeral Glenn Brumagin cause of death Glenn Brumagin obituary announcement Glenn Brumagin life and legacy

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Glenn Brumagin Obituary, Glenn Brumagin Has Passed Away – obituary archive/