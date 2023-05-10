Dead – Death – Obituary News : Glenn McGrath’s Father Kevin Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kevin McGrath, father of Australian cricket legend Glenn, passes away

Australian cricket legend Glenn McGrath is mourning the loss of his father, Kevin James McGrath, who passed away after battling an illness. The news was confirmed by Glenn’s wife, Sara McGrath, who took to social media to express her grief.

A beloved father, husband, grandfather, and friend

In her post, Sara McGrath described Kevin McGrath as a great father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. She spoke of him as a compassionate, humble, and caring man who was always there when needed. Kevin was a tough man of the land who found joy in working on his wheat and sheep farm every day.

Sara also shared how Kevin welcomed her to Australia with open arms and hearts when she arrived knowing only one person, her husband. She called him the best father-in-law she could have ever wished for.

A cricketer’s father

Kevin McGrath raised his family on a farm in Narromine, rural New South Wales. It was there that Glenn honed his craft as a cricketer. Glenn eventually moved to Sydney to play at the class level for Sutherland before making his debut for NSW in the 1992/93 season. Test honors quickly followed, with McGrath soon spearheading the pace attack.

Glenn was very close to his father, and it is evident that Kevin played an instrumental role in his son’s cricketing journey. Glenn retired in January 2007, with 563 Test wickets to his name. His father’s support and guidance undoubtedly helped him achieve greatness on the cricket field.

A privilege to repay the love

In her post, Sara McGrath also mentioned that in the final months of Kevin’s life, she had the privilege of repaying the love he had shown her since they met. She expressed her grief at his passing but also found comfort in the thought that he was no longer suffering.

A gentleman in every respect

Kevin McGrath was a man who lived his life with dignity and grace. He was a gentleman in every respect, and his loss will be felt by many. His family, friends, and acquaintances will remember him as a kind, caring, and humble person who always put others first.

A legacy that lives on

Kevin McGrath may have left this world, but his legacy will live on. His son Glenn is a cricketing legend, and his achievements on the field will always be a testament to the role Kevin played in his life. Kevin’s passing is a reminder of the importance of family, love, and support in our lives. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : WSTPost

Source Link :Legendary Australian cricket fast-bowler Glenn McGrath’s father Kevin has died/