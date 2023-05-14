Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gloria Currence Passes Away: Bethel Church Member

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gloria Currence Obituary, Death

We thought it was important for you to be aware that Mrs. Gloria Judge Currence has passed away. It is with a heavy heart that we have to break this news to you.

If you could remember the Judge/Currence family in your prayers and thoughts of kindness while they are going through this difficult time, they would be extremely appreciative. The passing of Sister Gloria (Glo) will be a tremendous loss to those of us who loved and cared for her.

The Impact of Gloria’s Passing

It is impossible to overestimate the impact that something like this will have on the relationships that we all share with one another as family members of Bethel Church. The bonds that we all share with one another will be affected by her passing.

Please say a prayer for her and her entire family with me, but especially for her cherished daughter and the rest of her sister’s and brother’s children. Thank you. We appreciate both your time and your attention.

Revelation 21:4

In Revelation 21:4, it is written that “He will dry each and every tear that has fallen from their eyes.” This verse provides comfort during this difficult time. There will no longer be any examples of death, grief, or despair because the customary sequence in which things have always occurred has been thrown off. Additionally, there will be no more crying. These things are moving in the direction of their ultimate end at a quick pace.

Conclusion

Gloria Currence will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. We ask that you keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

