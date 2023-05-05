Dead – Death – Obituary News : Goatherd Slashed to Death in Klang?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Goatherding: A Fatal Occupation

Goatherding is not known for being a dangerous occupation, but unfortunately for one man in Selangor, it was apparently the last thing he did. News reports indicate that a goatherd died from his wounds after being slashed in Klang.

Details of the Incident

According to reports, the North Klang police received a report on Thursday, May 4th, regarding a slashing case involving a man who was set upon by two men believed to be on a motorcycle in Kampung Perepat, Klang. The number plate and model of the motorcycle could not be ascertained.

OCPD Asst Comm Vijaya Rao Samachulu said that the suspects slashed the victim near some undergrowth in the area. The victim was brought to Hospital Tunku Ampuan Rahimah for treatment but was confirmed dead by the medical officer.

The Investigation

The case has been classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and the investigation is ongoing. ACP Vijaya Rao appealed to the public to come forward with information on the incident. They can contact investigating officer Asst Supt Hanis Idris at 019-909 9763 or Klang police at 03-329 12222, or the nearest police station.

The Risks of Goatherding

While goatherding may not be considered a high-risk occupation, this incident highlights the fact that any job can have its dangers. Goatherds are responsible for taking care of goats and sheep, which can be a labor-intensive job that involves spending long hours outdoors in all types of weather.

Additionally, goatherds may be at risk for animal-related injuries, such as bites and kicks from the animals they are caring for. They may also be at risk for falls or other accidents while working in rugged terrain.

Preventing Workplace Violence

In this particular case, the goatherd was a victim of workplace violence. Workplace violence can take many forms, including physical assault, verbal abuse, and harassment. It can happen to anyone, regardless of their occupation.

Employers can take steps to prevent workplace violence by implementing policies and procedures that address the issue. This can include training employees on how to recognize and report potential violent incidents, as well as providing resources for employees who may be victims of workplace violence.

Conclusion

While goatherding may not be considered a dangerous occupation, this tragic incident serves as a reminder that any job can have its risks. Employers must take steps to ensure the safety of their employees, and employees must be vigilant and report any potential safety concerns. Workplace violence is a serious issue that must be addressed to ensure the safety and well-being of all workers.

News Source : R. SEKARAN

Source Link :QuickCheck: Did a goatherd die in Klang after being slashed?/