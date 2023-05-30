Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gold Cup winner Rite of Passage passes away at 19

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dermot Weld Pays Tribute to Courageous Rite of Passage

Trainer Dermot Weld has paid tribute to the “extremely talented and courageous” Rite of Passage after the Irish National Stud announced the death of the 2010 Ascot Gold Cup hero at the age of 19.

Rite of Passage was trained by Weld for Dr. Ronan Lambe and only ran 12 times, making an impact on both the flat and over jumps. He placed at two Cheltenham Festivals before his career highlight at Royal Ascot.

Despite being a fragile horse, Rite of Passage won the Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October 2012 after returning from a 510-day absence. He was intended to run in the next year’s Ascot Gold Cup but was declared a non-runner due to the ground and never raced again. He finished his racing life with a record of eight wins from 12 starts, never finishing worse than fourth.

Rite of Passage retired to the Irish National Stud in 2015, where he lived out his days receiving excellent care from the team. Weld said, “His performance in the Gold Cup was one of the best for many decades. He had a wonderful retirement, he looked magnificent, and his fabulous care is a great credit to the team at the National Stud. When I went to see him recently, he came straight over to me and reminded me of what an outstanding individual he was.”

A Star On and Off the Track

Rite of Passage was not just a one-trick pony. Although his biggest achievement was holding off the challenge of Age of Aquarius by a neck to win the Gold Cup under Pat Smullen, he was also a smart bumper horse and novice hurdler.

He finished third to Dunguib in the 2009 Champion Bumper, again under Smullen, and returned a year later to fill the same position behind Peddlers Cross in the Neptune Novices’ Hurdle under Robbie McNamara.

Deeply Missed

Cathal Beale, the chief executive of the Irish National Stud, said Rite of Passage would be deeply missed. “Coming on the back of the recent loss of Kicking King, it is a sad day to report the passing of Rite of Passage. He was a lovely gentle horse who lived out his days receiving the greatest of care from all the team here.

“I would like to thank his connections for entrusting him to us and pay special tribute once again to Leona Harmon, who cares for all our horses with such great affection. He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Rite of Passage may have only run 12 times, but he left a lasting impact on the racing world. He was a courageous and talented horse who will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.

