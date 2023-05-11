Dead – Death – Obituary News : Golden State Foods CEO Mark Wetterau Passes Away at 65

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Golden State Foods CEO Mark Wetterau Sr. Dies at 65

The food industry mourns the loss of Mark Wetterau Sr., the 65-year-old chairman and chief executive officer at Golden State Foods (GSF). The Irvine-based food distributor confirmed that Wetterau died at home on May 8 due to ongoing health issues, surrounded by his family.

25-Year Executive of Golden State Foods

Wetterau served as a top executive for the food distributor for 25 years and was a well-respected figure in the industry. During his tenure, GSF became the largest food distributor serving McDonald’s. The company also produces and delivers food to other popular food chains such as Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, and Taco Bell.

Conrad Wetterau Takes Over as Chairman

Following the passing of Mark Wetterau Sr., Conrad Wetterau, Mark’s brother, business partner, and 25-year GSF board member, will take over as GSF’s chairman. Mike Waitukaitis, a 13-year company veteran, will continue to serve as vice chairman.

Continuing to Serve Customers at the Highest Levels

Despite the significant loss of Mark Wetterau Sr., Conrad Wetterau is determined to continue building on the incredible momentum of the thriving organization to best serve the company’s valued customers around the world. Mike Waitukaitis praised Mark Wetterau Sr. for being a “charismatic, energetic leader, who tirelessly inspired his fellow associates and teams to achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

Mark Wetterau Sr.’s Obituary

According to his obituary, Mark Wetterau Sr. served GSF as president, chief operating officer, and chairman and previously as CEO of the Shop ‘n Save grocery chain. The Wetterau family business in St. Louis dates back to 1869. Mark Wetterau Sr. is survived by his wife of 39 years, Virginia “Ginny,” his three children, M. Stephen Jr., Elizabeth Bakman (Shaymus), and Olivia Luce (Bryn), his three grandchildren, Dean, Cole, and Lily Bakman, his brother, T. Conrad (Marguerite), and his sister, Elizabeth W. Harbison (Keith).

Private Family Burial and Donations

A private family burial will be held on May 27 in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GSF Foundation and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Mark Wetterau Sr. is a loss not only for Golden State Foods but for the entire food industry. His leadership and contributions to the company have been invaluable, and his legacy will live on through the company’s continued success.

News Source : Samantha Gowen

Source Link :Mark Wetterau, CEO of Irvine-based Golden State Foods, dies at 65 – Orange County Register/