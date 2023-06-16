Dead – Death – Obituary News : Goldman Sachs MD Meg Burke Passes Away from Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Meg Burke Obituary – Death: Goldman Sachs Managing Director, Meg Burke Died From Cancer

A managing director at Goldman Sachs and graduate of Northwestern University has passed away. According to internet obituary sites, Meg Burke, the longstanding vice president at the global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs Group and resident of Dallas, Texas, passed away as a result of complications from cancer.

Early Career

Before beginning work at the financial institution in April 2009, Megan was a previous Manager at Diamond Managements and Technology Consultants. She was a committed alumna of Xavier College Prep and Northwestern University. IT strategy, management consulting, investment banking, and financial modeling are just a few of the areas in which Megan excelled.

Team Leader

Meg was a team leader who believed that all teams should work together to achieve a single organizational objective.

