Dead – Death – Obituary News : Golf Champion Don January Dies at 93

Remembering Don January, a Golfing Legend

Don January, a renowned golfer who achieved great success in both the PGA Tour and the Senior Tour, sadly passed away at the age of 93 in his home in Dallas. Don January, hailing from Dallas, Texas, emerged as a prominent figure in the golfing world.

Professional Career

Beginning his professional career in 1955, he etched his name in history by securing 10 PGA Tour victories over ten different years, including a momentous win at the 1967 P.G.A. Championship. In this fiercely contested tournament, January triumphed over his fellow Texan, Don Massengale, in a thrilling playoff at the Columbine Country Club near Denver. Although he narrowly missed out on a P.G.A. Championship victory six years earlier, his resilience and skill propelled him to claim this coveted title.

Moreover, January’s prowess extended beyond the PGA Tour. At the age of 46, he showcased his exceptional abilities by earning the Vardon Trophy for the PGA Tour’s lowest scoring average in 1976, alongside capturing the Tournament of Champions. In addition, January had the honor of representing victorious Ryder Cup teams in 1965 and 1977, further solidifying his status as a true golfing luminary.

The Senior Tour

The inception of the Senior Tour, which later evolved into the Champions Tour, played a crucial role in revolutionizing the sport. In 1979, the Legends of Golf, a captivating televised competition featuring two-man teams of older players, provided the initial impetus for the Senior Tour. Roberto De Vicenzo, partnering with Julius Boros, emerged victorious, captivating audiences and sparking enthusiasm for senior golf.

Recognizing the potential of a dedicated tour for older players, Don January, along with Gardner Dickinson, Sam Snead, Bob Goalby, Dan Sikes, and Julius Boros, convened in January 1980 to lay the groundwork for the PGA Tour to establish the Senior Tour. Their vision was to create a modest yet promising platform for senior golfers to continue competing and enthralling fans.

Don January’s indomitable spirit and love for the game propelled him to be an active participant in the Senior Tour. He etched his name in the annals of golfing history as the victor of the Senior Tour’s inaugural event, the Atlantic City Seniors, in June 1980. Although the prize money amounted to a modest $20,000, senior events eventually became lucrative showcases for esteemed players above the age of 50.

In 1982, January added another feather to his cap by triumphing in the PGA Seniors’ Championship. He achieved another remarkable milestone three years later, becoming the first player to accumulate $1 million in winnings as a senior. His total earnings, equivalent to approximately $2.8 million in today’s currency, exemplified his extraordinary talent and consistency.

Cause of Death

The cause of the winner of 1967 P.G.A title, Don January death is not yet made known to the public. We will update this platform as time goes on.

