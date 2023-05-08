Dead – Death – Obituary News : Golf course revitalizer Stan Aldridge dies at 84

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Stan Aldridge: The Man Who Brought Indianwood and Lakewood Shores to Life

Stan Aldridge was a man of many talents, from owning a Corvette shop to attempting to buy the Detroit Red Wings. However, it was his love for golf that led him to become a legend in the industry. Aldridge passed away on Friday at the age of 84, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Aldridge’s passion for golf started in the 1980s when he purchased Indianwood Golf & Country Club in Lake Orion, Michigan. The club was in disrepair when he bought it, but Aldridge immediately began renovations, improving the course, clubhouse, and other infrastructure. He even built another 18 holes, which was designed by Jerry Pate and Bob Cupp, and opened in 1988 to rave reviews. The “New Course” was named runner-up as the nation’s best new private course, according to Golf Digest rankings.

Cupp also led the restoration of Indianwood’s “Old Course,” which dates back to the 1920s. The club hosted the 1989 U.S. Women’s Open and the 1994 championship, which was a late replacement for another club that didn’t allow female members. Indianwood was officially back, and Aldridge had achieved his goal of returning the prestige to the club.

Aldridge expanded his golf portfolio in 1986 when he purchased The Serradella Golf Course in Oscoda, the anchor of what is now the Lakewood Shores resort. In 1993, The Gailes, a Scottish links-inspired course, opened on the property, to huge accolades. It was the first course built by Kevin Aldridge, one of Stan’s sons. Kevin then built Blackshire, a tree-lined course inspired by famed Pine Valley, to give Lakewood Shores 54 holes. The resort has long been a more-affordable golf destination than the typical Michigan hot spots of Boyne, Traverse City, Gaylord, and the like, and grew a loyal following from Canadian golfers.

Aldridge’s contributions to the golf industry were recognized in 2005 when he was inducted into the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame. He was an early supporter of the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame, founded in 1981. “Since rescuing Indianwood Golf & Country Club and turning it into one of the jewels of Michigan golf,” his Hall-of-Fame bio reads, “Stan Aldridge has made sure that the jewel hasn’t been hidden.”

Aldridge was also big into charity endeavors, continuing to display a love of hockey by sponsoring local amateur teams. He also established a college-scholarship fund for his Indianwood employees. He was pivotal in Lake Orion native Tom Gillis’ PGA Tour career. Aldridge gave Gillis a place to play and practice in Indianwood, and sponsored him his first year on the PGA Tour, in 2003. Gillis now plays on the PGA Tour’s Champions Tour, for players 50 and older.

Aldridge and his wife Sue, who were to celebrate 60 years of marriage later this month, also opened Canterbury Village in 1993. It has become a popular Lake Orion destination for shopping, food, weddings, banquets, festivals, and more.

In conclusion, Stan Aldridge was a man of many talents, but his love for golf and his contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come. From revitalizing Indianwood Golf & Country Club to building Lakewood Shores, Aldridge left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of golfers. He will be missed but never forgotten.

News Source : Tony Paul

Source Link :Stan Aldridge, who revitalized Indianwood golf course, dies at 84/