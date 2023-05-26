Dead – Death – Obituary News : Golf Pro Struggles at Colonial, Finishes Last Place

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Near Ace and Par Save Not Enough for Michael Block at Charles Schwab Challenge

Michael Block, the clubhouse professional who made a splash with his performance at the PGA Championship last week, had a tough start at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Despite a near ace and a par save from a bridge, Block finished with a score of 11-over-par 81, leaving him dead last in the 120-player field and 19 shots behind leader Harry Hall.

A Miserable Start

Block, who teaches golf at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, received a sponsor’s exemption to Colonial after his impressive performance at the PGA Championship. However, he struggled to find his rhythm on the unfamiliar layout and began with three consecutive bogeys. He managed to make a birdie at the fourth but followed it with another bogey at the fifth.

At the ninth, Block made another birdie to reach the turn at two over. But his fortunes took a turn for the worse as he hit three consecutive bogeys and two back-to-back double-bogeys starting at the 15th.

A Positive Attitude

Despite the tough start, Block remained positive and philosophical about his performance. “It is what it is. I’m going to live with it. I thought it was going to happen that third or fourth round last week at Oak Hill, and it never happened. It happened now, and I wasn’t surprised by it, to tell you the truth,” he said.

Block acknowledged that the experience of playing at the PGA Championship was “next level” and that he wasn’t surprised by his poor showing at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He also said that he is not going to lose any sleep if he does not make it into the weekend.

“If I do, cool. If not, I’ll be seeing my kids and my wife tomorrow night in Orange County, California. It’s all good one way or the other,” he added.

A Near Ace and Par Save

Despite his struggles, Block managed to produce some moments of brilliance on the course. At the par-three 10th, he hit a wayward tee shot that landed on a bridge. He then launched an impressive shot that sailed through trees and landed just short of the green. From there, he managed to save par.

Block also had a near ace at the par-three fourth, where his ball rolled just past the hole before he made a birdie from four feet.

The Road Ahead

It would take an extraordinary turnaround for Block to make the halfway cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. However, he remains positive and focused on his game.

Block will be hoping to recapture some of the magic he displayed at the PGA Championship last week. However, he knows that golf is a fickle game and that anything can happen on any given day.

For now, Block is taking things one shot at a time and remaining grateful for the opportunity to compete at the highest level of the sport.

News Source : Thomson Reuters

Source Link :Golf: Block struggles at Colonial as club pro sits dead last | The Mighty 790 KFGO/