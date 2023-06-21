Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gomora actor opens up about suicide attempt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Siphesihle Ndaba, popularly known as Sishi, is a South African actor and musician who recently left the TV show Gomora to focus on his music career. In a recent interview with City Press, Sishi revealed that his mental health had improved, and he was in a much better place. He also spoke about his new EP, A Night In The Hills, which tells the story of his time at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

According to Sishi, the purpose of the EP is to tell the story of his time at UCT and to close that chapter of his life. He wanted it to feel like a narrative piece of a night, going there being a Christian, losing his way completely, questioning everything, finding love, getting heartbroken, and dealing with his suicidal thoughts. Sishi said that it was important for him to talk about the emotions that he had bottled up growing up. “It was important for me to talk about how my upbringing was not the greatest,” he said.

Sishi’s EP features a song called Lost, which has a WhatsApp voice note from his devastated aunt weaved into it. The artist said that it was the first time he had the opportunity to talk about the emotions he had bottled up growing up. “I wrote this to heal, to truly deal with the things I went through in university, to tell those stories, and to close that chapter because I never did,” he said.

Sishi’s EP has been received positively by his fans, who have praised him for his honesty and vulnerability. The artist says that he is now at a point where he is fine with telling happy stories and being honest about his happiness. He believes that it is essential to be open about one’s emotions and experiences, as it helps others who might be going through similar situations.

Sishi’s departure from Gomora was met with mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment at his decision to leave the show. However, the artist believes that it was time for him to move on and focus on his music career. He says that he enjoyed his time on the show but felt that it was time for him to explore other opportunities.

Sishi’s story is a reminder of the importance of taking care of one’s mental health. It also highlights the power of music as a tool for healing and self-expression. Sishi’s EP is not only a reflection of his personal journey but also an inspiration to others who might be struggling with similar issues. It is a testament to the fact that we can all overcome our challenges and emerge stronger and more resilient.

