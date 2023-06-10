Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Google honors dancer Willi Ninja on 62nd birthday”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Willi Ninja: His Impact on Black LGBTQ+ Representation

The news of Willi Ninja’s impact on Black LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance in the 1980s and 90s has been circulating on the web, garnering attention from people all over the world. For those who may not know, Willi Ninja was an iconic American dancer and choreographer who made a name for himself through his voguing style.

Aside from his ability to captivate audiences with his dance moves, Willi was also a vocal spokesperson for the LGBTQ+ community. He actively promoted HIV/AIDS prevention at drag balls and worked to reduce the stigma associated with the disease. Sadly, Willi lost his life on September 2, 2006, after suffering from AIDS at the age of 45.

Recently, Google Doodle celebrated Willi Ninja’s 62nd birthday, which fell in the month of June. This month is especially significant as it is marked as Pride Month to celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ community. The Google Doodle included a video featuring performances by the current members of the House of Ninja, a group that Willi founded in the 1980s to promote voguing.

Willi’s impact on the LGBTQ+ community and the dance world cannot be overstated. In the documentary “Paris is Burning,” which features Willi and the House of Ninja, viewers are given a glimpse into the world of drag balls and the art of voguing. The documentary was launched in the US at the NewFest New York LGBT Film Festival and has since become a cult classic.

On social media, people have been sharing their love and admiration for Willi and his contributions to the LGBTQ+ community. Some have even shared a photo of Willi alongside other Black icons such as Angela Davis, James Baldwin, and Bayard Rustin, highlighting the important role that Black queer people have played in history.

Willi Ninja was a trailblazer who used his talent and platform to advocate for marginalized communities. His legacy lives on through the House of Ninja, which continues to promote voguing and LGBTQ+ acceptance. As we celebrate Pride Month, let us honor Willi’s memory and the contributions he made to the LGBTQ+ community.

News Source : Rashmi Mathur

Source Link :Google Celebrate Dancer Willi Ninja’s 62nd Birthday/