Dead – Death – Obituary News : Goose’s Death in Top Gun: Whose Fault?

It’s easy to argue that 1970s staples like “Jaws” and “Star Wars” gave birth to the era of blockbuster cinema. But it’s also equally correct to claim that the 1980s is the decade that truly defined what a blockbuster film is.

In the 1980s, Hollywood studios started to really understand the potential of the summer movie season. They realized that audiences were looking for big, loud, and exciting films that they could escape into for a couple of hours. And so, the era of the blockbuster film was born.

What makes a film a blockbuster? It’s a movie that has a massive budget, a huge marketing campaign, and is designed to appeal to the widest possible audience. Blockbusters are typically released during the summer months when schools are out, and people have more free time to go to the movies.

The 1980s saw the release of some of the biggest and most iconic blockbuster films of all time. Here are just a few of them:

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was a massive success at the box office. It was the highest-grossing film of 1981 and went on to spawn three sequels.

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

Also directed by Spielberg, “E.T.” is one of the most beloved films of all time. It was the highest-grossing film of 1982 and held the record for the highest-grossing film of all time until “Jurassic Park” came along in 1993.

“Ghostbusters” (1984)

“Ghostbusters” was a massive hit when it was released in 1984. It was the second-highest-grossing film of the year, and its popularity led to an animated TV series, a sequel, and a reboot in 2016.

“Back to the Future” (1985)

“Back to the Future” was a huge success when it was released in 1985. It was the highest-grossing film of the year and spawned two sequels.

“Top Gun” (1986)

“Top Gun” was a massive hit when it was released in 1986. It was the highest-grossing film of the year, and its popularity led to a sequel that is set to be released in 2021.

These films, and many others like them, defined what a blockbuster film is. They were big, loud, and designed to appeal to the widest possible audience. They had massive budgets, huge marketing campaigns, and were released during the summer months when people were looking for something to do.

But the 1980s also saw the rise of a new kind of blockbuster film – the action movie. Films like “Die Hard” (1988) and “Lethal Weapon” (1987) were hugely popular and paved the way for the action movies of the 1990s.

The 1980s was also the decade that saw the rise of the franchise movie. “Star Wars” (1977) had already set the precedent for sequels, but the 1980s saw the release of “Indiana Jones,” “Back to the Future,” and “Rambo,” all of which spawned successful franchises.

In conclusion, while the 1970s may have given birth to the era of blockbuster cinema, it was the 1980s that truly defined what a blockbuster film is. The films of this decade were big, loud, and designed to appeal to the widest possible audience. They had massive budgets, huge marketing campaigns, and were released during the summer months when people were looking for something to do. The 1980s also saw the rise of the action movie and the franchise movie, which have both become staples of the blockbuster genre. So, if you’re a fan of blockbuster films, you have the 1980s to thank for it.

