Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gorakhpur Leader Harishankar Tiwari Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Harishankar Tiwari: The Well-Known Indian Gangster and Politician

In recent news, it has been reported that a well-known Indian gangster and politician, Harishankar Tiwari, is no longer with us, and people are searching for his obituary and cause of death. Tiwari was a representative from Tanda village, Chillupar, in Gorakhpur district in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Harishankar Tiwari Reason of Death

Harishankar Tiwari passed away on May 16, 2023, at 6:30 pm at his home in Gorakhpur after a prolonged illness. He was a powerful Purvanchal leader and former cabinet member who was active in UP politics for several years. His youngest son, Vinay Shankar Tiwari, informed the public about his father’s sad passing. However, the cause of death of the former gangster has not yet been revealed. It seems that the politician was dealing with various age-related issues. Also, Hari Shankar, who had been ill for a long period, was 86 years old at the time of his death. His death is a shock to the entire Uttar Pradesh political scene.

Tiwari’s Background and Contributions

Harishankar Tiwari started out as a gangster who made history in Indian politics by winning the election from prison. He remained a member of the assembly for many years while being elected from Chillupar and was known for his Brahmin politics. Furthermore, he co-founded the Akhil Bharti Loktantrik Congress in 1997 along with Bacha Pathak, Rajeev Shukla, Jagdambika Pal, and Shyam Sunder Sharma. Apart from being a prolific MLA, Tiwari also served six times as a cabinet minister.

Tiwari’s Demise and Public Reaction

News of the passing of politician Harishankar Tiwari, the top Brahmin leader and the loud voice of Purvanchal, spread like wildfire across the state from Gorakhpur. Before long, a sizeable group of his followers began congregating at his home, and his family members had wet eyes. Although Harishankar is no longer present among us today, his works for the betterment of the community will always be celebrated and recognized.

Obituary and Funeral Details

Harishankar Tiwari’s family has yet to release his official obituary as they are now grieving and would need some space and quiet. Losing a loved one is never easy, and the politician’s family is currently going through a difficult period. Following his passing away, people are paying homage to Hari Shankar Tiwari and are aware of his contributions. Harishankar Tiwari, a former criminal who dabbled in politics, was one of the powerful men in Purvanchal.

Conclusion

The passing of Harishankar Tiwari has left a void in the Indian political scene, and his contributions will be remembered for years to come. Although we may never know the exact cause of his death, we can honor his legacy by continuing to work towards the betterment of our communities and society as a whole.

Harishankar Tiwari Reason of Death Gorakhpur UP Purvanchal Leader Passed Away

News Source : Vo Truong Toan High School

Source Link :Harishankar Tiwari Reason Of Death: Gorakhpur UP Purvanchal Leader Passed Away/