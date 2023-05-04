Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gorakhpur Student Suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a 30-year-old Woman in Shahpur

On Thursday morning, a 30-year-old woman from Bihar Colony in Shahpur area committed suicide by hanging herself with a saree. The police were informed and the body was sent for postmortem. The family members have not been able to provide any reason for the suicide.

Details of the Incident

According to the information, Lal Bahadur Rawat’s 30-year-old daughter Vartika Rawat, who was staying in Rail Vihar Colony in Raptinagar Phase IV in Shahpur area, had completed her education from a dental college. On Thursday morning, at around 11 am, she hung herself with a saree’s pallu in her room and committed suicide.

When the family members reached her room, they found her hanging from the ceiling and created a commotion. The police were informed, and after examining the room, the body was sent for postmortem.

Investigation by the Police

The Shahpur police are investigating the incident and trying to ascertain the reason for the suicide. According to the initial investigation, it seems to be a case of suicide. However, the police are probing the matter further to determine the cause of the suicide.

The family members have not been able to provide any reason for the suicide, and the police are investigating all possible angles. The police are also questioning Vartika’s friends and acquaintances to find any clues that could lead to the reason behind the suicide.

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of a young woman in Shahpur has left everyone in shock. The police are investigating the matter and trying to determine the cause of the suicide. The incident highlights the need for people to reach out for help and support when they are going through a tough time. Suicide is not the solution, and help is always available for those who need it.

