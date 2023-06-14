Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Gotham Knights’ axed by CW after one season

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

“Gotham Knights” will not be returning to The CW after just one season. The finale of the DC series, which focuses on Batman’s adopted son Turner Hayes and his squad attempting to maintain justice after the Caped Crusader’s death, is set to air on June 27. While the show shares a premise with a video game dropped last year, the two are unrelated.

Lead character Turner Hayes, played by Oscar Morgan, was adopted by Bruce Wayne after being orphaned, but he didn’t learn his guardian’s full identity until it was too late. Hayes got framed for Wayne’s murder, which brought him to form a team to prove otherwise. Hayes’ squad includes school friend Stephanie Brown, played by Anna Lore, siblings on-the-run Harper and Cullen Row, played by Fallon Smith and Tyler DiChiara respectively, and Carrie Kelley, a.k.a. Robin, played by Navia Robinson, who was first introduced in the graphic novel “The Dark Knight Returns” in 1986.

The Joker’s daughter Duela, played by Olivia Rose Keegan, also factored into the assembled group, but she didn’t favor her father or Batman. The task force aimed to uncover the true identity of Bruce Wayne’s killer and save Gotham City from whoever hid in the shadows. Misha Collins, known for his role in “Supernatural,” portrayed District Attorney Harvey Dent, who was a friend to both Wayne and Hayes. Harvey became Two-Face in the Bat-mythology, also known as the White Knight, portrayed by Aaron Eckhart in “The Dark Knight” (2008).

While “Gotham Knights” will not be returning for a second season, “All American: Homecoming” and “Superman & Lois” have both been renewed. “All American: Homecoming” will return to the network in a third season with 13 episodes, while “Superman & Lois” will come back with a fourth season containing 10 episodes.

The 13-episode season of “Gotham Knights” comes from Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television. It was created by Chad Fiveash, James Patrick Stoterauz and Natalie Abrams.

Fans of the show may be disappointed by its cancellation, but it’s not surprising. The ratings for “Gotham Knights” have been consistently low throughout its run, and the show failed to generate the buzz that “All American: Homecoming” and “Superman & Lois” have managed to create.

Despite its cancellation, “Gotham Knights” has managed to introduce some interesting characters to the DC Universe. Carrie Kelley, in particular, has the potential to become a fan favorite. The character has already been embraced by fans of the comics, and Robinson’s portrayal of the character has been well-received by audiences.

It’s unclear if any of the characters from “Gotham Knights” will make appearances in other DC shows or movies, but it’s certainly a possibility. DC has a habit of bringing characters back from the dead, so it’s not impossible that we could see Turner Hayes or Carrie Kelley pop up in future projects.

Overall, while “Gotham Knights” may not have been a hit with audiences, it’s still worth checking out for fans of the DC Universe. The show has some interesting ideas and characters, and it’s clear that the creators had a lot of fun playing around with the Bat-mythology. It’s just a shame that we won’t be seeing more of this particular corner of the DC Universe.

