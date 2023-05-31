Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gov. Guido Reyes of Negros Oriental dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Negros Oriental Governor Carlo Jorge “Guido” Reyes Passes Away

On Wednesday, Negros Oriental Governor Carlo Jorge “Guido” Reyes passed away, according to provincial administrator Karen Molas. Reyes was the second governor in the province to pass away during incumbency this year.

Reyes was previously the provincial vice governor who succeeded the seat of former governor Roel Degamo, following the latter’s assassination on March 4, 2023. In a video statement, Molas said she received a call and learned about the governor’s death from Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental Vice Mayor Eunica Reyes.

“I have not been authorized by the family to disclose any other details as to the circumstances of his illness and his death,” Molas added. She also said she already met with Negros Oriental Vice Governor Manuel “Chaco” Sagarbarria and informed him about the incident. Sagarbarria will take over Reyes’ seat.

The sudden death of Governor Reyes has shocked the people of Negros Oriental and the entire Philippines. Many have expressed their condolences to his family and friends, as well as to the people of the province.

Governor Reyes was known for his dedication to public service and his efforts to improve the lives of the people of Negros Oriental. He was also a strong advocate for environmental protection and sustainable development in the province.

During his tenure as governor, Reyes initiated various projects and programs aimed at improving the health, education, and livelihood of the people of Negros Oriental. He also worked closely with local communities and organizations to address issues such as poverty, hunger, and disaster risk reduction.

Reyes was a true leader who always put the welfare of his constituents first. He will be remembered for his passion, his integrity, and his unwavering commitment to public service.

The passing of Governor Reyes is a great loss not only to the people of Negros Oriental but to the entire country. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide us as we strive to build a better and more prosperous nation for all Filipinos.

As we mourn the loss of Governor Reyes, let us also take this opportunity to reflect on the importance of public service and the role that we can all play in making a positive difference in our communities and in the lives of those around us.

Let us honor Governor Reyes’ memory by continuing his work and by striving to make the world a better place, one small act of kindness at a time.

News Source : Faith Argosino

Source Link :Negros Oriental Gov. Guido Reyes passes away/