Dead – Death – Obituary News : Government School Teacher Commits Suicide

Tragic End to the Life of Mariprakash and Sridevi in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri is a small district in Tamil Nadu, India, which is known for its scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage. However, this peaceful district was shaken by a tragic incident that occurred on 18th February 2021. Mariprakash, a resident of Indira Nagar in Krishnagiri, and his wife Sridevi (39) were the victims of this unfortunate incident.

The Life of Mariprakash and Sridevi

Mariprakash was a teacher in a government school in Krishnagiri. He was a hardworking and dedicated teacher who was loved by his students and colleagues. Sridevi was a homemaker who took care of their two children and supported her husband in every possible way. They were a happy couple who were deeply in love with each other.

The Tragic Incident

Mariprakash and Sridevi had been going through a tough time in their personal life. They were facing financial difficulties, and their relationship had become strained. Sridevi had been suffering from depression, and she had become increasingly withdrawn and isolated.

On 18th February 2021, Sridevi was alone at home while Mariprakash was at work. She took the drastic step of ending her life by hanging herself. When Mariprakash returned home and found her body, he was devastated. He immediately informed the local police about the incident.

The Aftermath

The news of Sridevi’s death shocked the entire community. Mariprakash was inconsolable, and he was unable to come to terms with the loss of his beloved wife. The police arrived at the scene, and they began their investigation. They collected evidence and questioned Mariprakash and his family members.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Sridevi had died due to asphyxiation. The police suspected foul play, and they launched a thorough investigation into the matter. They questioned Mariprakash’s colleagues, friends, and family members to gather more information about the couple’s personal life.

As the investigation progressed, the police discovered that Mariprakash and Sridevi had been going through a difficult phase in their relationship. They had been fighting over financial issues, and Sridevi had been suffering from depression. The police suspected that Mariprakash may have been involved in Sridevi’s death.

The Conclusion

The investigation into the death of Sridevi is still ongoing, and the police have not yet concluded their findings. The tragic incident has left the community in shock, and it has highlighted the importance of mental health and the need for support for those who are struggling with depression and other mental health issues.

The loss of Sridevi has left a void in the lives of her family members and loved ones. Her death is a reminder that life is fragile and that we need to cherish every moment with our loved ones. It is a wake-up call for all of us to take care of our mental health and to seek help if we are struggling with depression or other mental health issues.

Conclusion

The tragic incident that occurred in Krishnagiri is a reminder that life is precious, and we need to cherish every moment that we have with our loved ones. It is also a wake-up call for all of us to take care of our mental health and to seek help if we are struggling with depression or other mental health issues. Let us remember Sridevi and her family in our prayers and hope that they find the strength to overcome this tragedy.

News Source : மாலை மலர்

Source Link :அரசு பள்ளி ஆசிரியை தற்கொலை | Government school teacher commits suicide/