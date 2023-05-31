Dead – Death – Obituary News : Governor of Negros Oriental Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Negros Oriental Governor Carlo Jorge “Guido” Reyes Passes Away

The Philippines mourns the loss of Negros Oriental Governor Carlo Jorge “Guido” Reyes who passed away on May 31, 2023, due to a terminal illness. The news was confirmed by Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo, who stated that Reyes had been hospitalized in Metro Manila for several days prior to his passing.

Reyes assumed the role of Governor after the assassination of his predecessor, Roel Degamo, on March 4, 2023. At the time, Reyes held the position of Vice Governor, having been elected during the May 9 elections alongside Degamo.

Upon learning of Reyes’ passing, Guihulngan City Mayor Filomeno Reyes, the late governor’s brother, informed Remollo that the official’s body was scheduled to be brought back to Negros Oriental for his wake. The governor will be given the honors and rites that he deserves.

At present, no further details have been provided by the Reyes family regarding the cause of the governor’s death.

Rule of succession dictates that former Board Member and incumbent Vice Governor Manuel Sagarbarria Jr., son of Representative Manuel Sagarbarria, will assume the governorship following Reyes’ passing. Sagarbarria is a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

Remollo noted that Reyes’ passing follows a similar pattern to that of previous Negros Oriental governors. In 2010, then-governor Emilio Macias II passed away a few weeks after winning the gubernatorial elections. A few months later, Macias’ successor, Agustin Perdices, also passed away in January 2011. Their deaths paved the way for Degamo, who had just been elected as a board member, to assume the governorship.

In the wake of Reyes’ passing, his son Jake Reyes will take on the role of Vice Governor, succeeding Sagarbarria.

The passing of Governor Reyes has left a void in Negros Oriental, and the Philippines as a whole. Reyes was a respected leader who was dedicated to serving his constituents. He was known for his efforts to improve the lives of Negros Oriental residents, particularly in the areas of healthcare, education, and agriculture.

Reyes’ passing is a loss not only for his family and friends but for the entire province of Negros Oriental. However, his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the positive changes he brought about during his time in office.

As the Philippines mourns the loss of Governor Reyes, we must remember the importance of honoring the memory of those who have passed and continuing their legacy by working to build a better future for all. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Teresa D. Ellera

Source Link :Negros Oriental governor passes away/