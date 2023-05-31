Dead – Death – Obituary News : Governor of Negros Oriental, Successor of Degamo, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Negros Oriental Mourns the Passing of Governor Carlo Jorge “Guido” Reyes

The province of Negros Oriental is in mourning as they bid farewell to Governor Carlo Jorge “Guido” Reyes who passed away on May 31, 2023, due to a terminal illness. The news was confirmed by Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo who stated that the governor had been in a hospital in Metro Manila for the past few days.

Governor Reyes took over the position from Governor Roel Degamo who was assassinated on March 4, 2023. Reyes was elected as vice governor during the May 9 elections where he ran in tandem with Degamo.

The late governor’s body is scheduled to be brought back to Negros Oriental where his wake will lie in state. According to Mayor Remollo, he will be given the honors and rites that he deserves. However, no other details were given by the family about the governor’s death.

With the rule of succession, former Board Member and incumbent Vice Governor Manuel Sagarbarria Jr., the son of Rep. Manuel Sagarbarria (Negros Oriental, 2nd District), will be the governor. Sagarbarria, a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, took his oath as governor before Regional Trial Court Executive Judge Gerardo Paguio at the Sangguniang Panlalawigan session hall on the same day of Reyes’ passing.

Mayor Remollo also shared that the province has experienced similar situations in the past. In 2010, then-governor Emilio Macias II passed away a few weeks after winning the gubernatorial elections. A few months later, Macias’ successor, Agustin Perdices, also passed away in January 2011. These events paved the way for Degamo, who had just been elected as a board member, to assume the governorship.

The passing of Governor Reyes has left a void in the province, and the people of Negros Oriental are one in expressing their condolences to his family. Reyes’ son, Jake Reyes, will succeed Sagarbarria’s post as vice governor. The province continues to mourn the loss of the late governor, but they remain steadfast and united as they face the challenges ahead.

In conclusion, the passing of Governor Reyes is a great loss not only to his family but also to the province of Negros Oriental. His legacy as a public servant who served with integrity and dedication will forever be remembered. The people of Negros Oriental will continue to honor his memory and carry on his vision of a better future for the province. May he rest in peace.

News Source : Teresa D. Ellera

Source Link :Negros Oriental governor, successor of Degamo, passes away/