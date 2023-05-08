Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grace Bumbry’s Death: Cause of Demise of Opera Singer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Opera Singer Grace Bumbry Cause of Death: A Tribute to the Legendary Soprano

The world of opera has lost one of its brightest stars with the passing of Grace Bumbry, an African American soprano who became an international sensation with her powerful voice and charismatic stage presence. Bumbry, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1937, died on May 7, 2022, at the age of 86, after suffering a stroke in October of the previous year. Her death has left a void in the world of music and culture, but her legacy as a trailblazer and icon will endure for generations to come.

How did Grace Bumbry die?

Grace Bumbry died at a hospital in Vienna, Austria, where she had lived for many years. Her adopted son, David Brewer, who also served as her publicist, announced her passing. Bumbry had been in declining health for some time, and had suffered a stroke in October 2021. She was transported back to Vienna after the stroke, and passed away there in the hospital. The exact cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Who was Grace Bumbry?

Grace Bumbry was a pioneering African American opera singer who broke barriers and shattered stereotypes with her talent, determination, and grace. She was part of a groundbreaking generation of black classical singers that included Leontyne Price, Jessye Norman, Shirley Verrett, and Kathleen Battle, among others. Bumbry began her career as a mezzo-soprano, but later transitioned into soprano roles, and was equally adept in both registers.

Bumbry made her stage debut at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, in London, in 1963, as Princess Eboli in Verdi’s “Don Carlo.” She went on to perform at some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses, including La Scala in Milan, the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and the Vienna State Opera. She was particularly renowned for her interpretation of the title role in Bizet’s “Carmen,” which she performed to critical acclaim in Salzburg, San Francisco, and other cities.

Bumbry was known for her rich, sonorous voice, which had a wide range and a distinctive timbre. She was also a gifted actress, and brought a fiery intensity to her performances. In addition to her work in opera, Bumbry was a dedicated recitalist, lieder translator, and teacher. She was a strong advocate for the preservation and performance of classic Negro spirituals, and formed the Grace Bumbry Black Musical Heritage Ensemble to further this cause.

Bumbry received many honors and awards throughout her career, including a Grammy for Best Opera Recording in 1972, the UNESCO Prize, the Commandeur des Arts et Lettres title from the French government, and the Kennedy Center Honors in 2009. She was also inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame in 2006.

Tributes to Grace Bumbry

The news of Grace Bumbry’s passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and admiration from fans, colleagues, and admirers around the world. Many have expressed their appreciation for her artistry, her trailblazing spirit, and her tireless dedication to the craft of opera.

The Fundación Victoria de los Ángeles, a Spanish organization dedicated to promoting classical music, wrote on Twitter: “Sad to know that Grace Bumbry has passed away. She was the first black singer to sing at the Bayreuth Festival in ‘Tannhäuser’ directed by Wieland Wagner, performing the role of Venus opposite to Victoria de los Ángeles as Elisabeth in 1961. We will remember her always and we send our love to all the family.”

J’Nai Bridges, a rising star in the world of opera, posted a heartfelt tribute to Bumbry on Instagram, writing: “You graced us with your gorgeous voice, soul, and passion for opera! You broke down so many stereotypes and barriers with your excellence, undeniable artistry, and outspoken honesty. Dearest Grace Bumbry KS thank you for the inspiration you have been and will always be. You will be deeply missed and forever cherished. Rest well Queen Diva!”

Conclusion

Grace Bumbry was a true diva in every sense of the word, a singer who commanded the stage with her presence, her voice, and her artistry. Her passing is a loss not only to the world of opera, but to the entire cultural landscape. She blazed a trail for generations of black classical singers, and inspired countless people with her passion, her talent, and her courage. We honor her memory and her legacy, and offer our condolences to her family, friends, and fans around the world. Rest in peace, Grace Bumbry.

