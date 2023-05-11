Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gracie Cleveland Funeral Information and Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gracie Cleveland: A Life that Brought Positive Change

The Family Service Agency employees are in a state of great and profound sorrow as a result of the unexpected abduction of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, who was only 15 years old. Because Gracie Sasso-Cleveland departed the agency without giving prior notice, it has left everyone who worked at the organization stricken with an immense sense of sorrow ever since Gracie went away.

Thoughts and Prayers for Gracie’s Family and Community

During this difficult time, we want her family, friends, students, and the entire community of DeKalb CUSD 428 to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers. We want them to know that we are thinking about them and praying for them. In addition, we want everyone to be aware that we are thinking about and praying for them in their own capacities.

Memorializing Gracie’s Life

As we mourn the loss of Gracie, we had the luxury of meeting her friends and classmates, gaining an understanding of why she was so cherished by such a large number of people. We worked through the grieving process with her students and instructors, and made this mural in her honor to memorialize her life. We will miss Gracie very much, but we will never forget her.

A Life that Brought Positive Change

Gracie Cleveland lived her life in a way that inspired and brought about positive change in the lives of many people. The memories we have of the time we were fortunate to spend with Gracie will be treasured for the rest of our lives, and we will never forget her.

Gracie was the kind of person who was able to bring about a positive change in the lives of a very large number of other people. This is something that we will never be able to forget about Gracie. Her legacy will live on, and her spirit will continue to inspire us to make a positive difference in the world.

Final Thoughts

Gracie Cleveland’s unexpected passing has left a void in the hearts of many. However, we will always remember her for the way she lived her life and the positive impact she had on others. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, students, and the entire community of DeKalb CUSD 428 during this difficult time. Rest in peace, dear Gracie.

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Gracie Cleveland Obituary, Death, Funeral Details – obituary updates/