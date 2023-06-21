Dead – Death – Obituary News : Graeme Ernest’s Passing: Discover More Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Graeme Ernest Obituary

Graeme Ernest passed away peacefully in his home on June 19, 2023, surrounded by the people he loved the most in the entire world. He had reached the age of 85. Ngaire’s longtime beloved and best friend, who has garnered the affection of a vast number of people over the previous 63 years.

Beloved Father and Grandfather

Graeme was a beloved father and father-in-law to Barry and Kirstine, Grant and Stacey, Karen and Murray Godden, Donna and Simon Manukonga, and Donna and Grant Godden. All of his great-grandchildren, including Kaia, Karlos, Anaya, and Samuel, as well as Devyn, Kayden, Taylor, Cohen, Levi, and Willow, as well as Lila, hold him in the highest respect. Grandfather who is loved and revered by his grandchildren Blake and Sienna; Blair, Corey, and Shane; Jessie, Alyce, and Kyle; and Holly, Briar, Max, and Sam. Barry and Kirstine also have Donna and Grant Godden as their children.

A Memorial Service to Honor Graeme’s Life

A Memorial Service to honor Graeme’s life will be held on Saturday, July 1 at 4:00 p.m. in the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, which he is the proud creator of. Friends are welcome to attend the service and pay their respects. The Founders Chapel of Remembrance is going to be the location of the memorial ceremony.

A Great Man

According to a well-known old Chinese saying, “A great man is one whose passing leaves others bereft,” which literally translates to “one whose passing leaves others bereft.” Graeme, we will always be grateful for everything you have done for us throughout our lives, and our love for you will never end.

Graeme Ernest will be missed by many, but his legacy will live on through his family and the community he created through the Founders Chapel of Remembrance. Rest in peace, Graeme.

Graeme Ernest death announcement Graeme Ernest obituary notice Graeme Ernest funeral arrangements Graeme Ernest life story Graeme Ernest legacy and impact

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :Graeme Ernest Obituary, Learn More About The Death Of Graeme Ernest – obituary archive/