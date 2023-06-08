Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grammy-winning pianist dies at 74 after 10-year cancer battle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Pianist George Winston Passes Away at 74 After a Decade-Long Battle with Cancer

The music industry has lost another great artist as George Winston, a pianist known for his melodic instrumental music and Grammy Award-winning albums, passed away on Sunday, June 4, at the age of 74. Winston’s website confirmed the news with a statement from his representatives, expressing their deep sadness over the loss of the musician after a 10-year battle with cancer.

Despite his struggles with serious illnesses, including a successful bone marrow transplant for Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) in 2013, Winston continued to write and record new music, staying true to his greatest passion: performing for live audiences while raising funds for Feeding America to help fight the national hunger crisis. His concerts also donated proceeds to local food banks, demonstrating his commitment to giving back to his community.

Winston had a distinguished career spanning more than 50 years, during which he sold over 15 million albums and received five Grammy nominations, winning the award for his album “Forest.” His music initially gained popularity with the release of his two most recognizable albums, “Autumn” and “December,” which were followed by the platinum-certified “Winter into Spring” and the three-times platinum-certified “December.” He also worked on several soundtracks, including “The Velveteen Rabbit,” “This Is America Charlie Brown,” and “Sadako, Thousand Paper Cranes.”

George Winston was born to parents George and Mary and raised primarily in Montana, Mississippi, and Florida. He began playing the organ in 1967 and switched to the acoustic piano in 1971 after discovering the recordings of legendary stride pianists Thomas “Fats” Waller and Teddy Wilson from the 1920s and 1930s. He developed his style of melodic instrumental music on solo piano called folk piano, which he recorded on his first solo piano album, “Ballads and Blues,” in 1972, for the late guitarist John Fahey’s Takoma label.

Winston’s latest 16th solo piano album, “Night,” was recorded on May 6, 2022, and offers a vivid look into Winston’s nocturnal world. In his own words, “The night has many colors, they’re just more subtle. And I am nocturnal…With every dark hour that passes, daytime will soon occur.” He would play nearly 100 concerts annually, and for him, live performance was akin to breathing. His music was evocative, offering listeners a chance to take a step back from their busy lives and let their minds adventurously wander.

The music world mourns the loss of George Winston, but his legacy will live on through his timeless music and his charitable contributions to society. As the quote goes, “With every dark hour that passes, daytime will soon occur.” And just as Winston’s music has brought light to many in their dark hours, his life will continue to inspire many to keep shining their light, no matter the challenges they face.

News Source : MEAWW

Source Link :How did George Winston die? Grammy-winning pianist who lost 10-year battle to cancer was 74/