Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grammy-Winning Pianist George Winston Passes at 73

George Winston, Pianist and Grammy Winner, Dies at 73

The music industry has lost a great talent with the passing of George Winston, the pianist and composer who fused elements from stride, R&B, and New Age styles to create his own unique sound. Winston died on June 4 at the age of 73, after battling cancer for the past 10 years.

Winston’s musical journey began with his first solo piano album, which was eventually known as Ballads and Blues 1972. He went on to release 16 studio albums, selling a total of 15 million copies. His seventh album, Forest, won him the New Age Grammy in 1996.

The musician’s most popular albums included Autumn, December, Summer, and Restless Wind. December, a collection of Christmas standards that he arranged and performed, became a hit in 1982 and went gold. The album resurfaced several times on Billboard’s annual Christmas charts.

In 1983, Winston launched his own label, Dancing Cat Records, which specialized in Hawaiian music. The label was distributed by Windham Hill for 35 years and also released some of Winston’s own recordings.

Winston’s music also included Night Divides the Day: The Music of the Doors, a 2002 album featuring instrumental piano takes on songs by The Doors. He recorded tributes for Hurricane Katrina relief, the Louisiana wetlands, and a cancer research benefit for City of Hope, where he had received a transplant.

Despite his illness, Winston released his 16th studio album, Night, on May 6, 2022, via RCA Records. He had been planning to resume touring in 2024 but had to postpone this year’s tour dates due to his health.

Winston is survived by his sister, niece, and nephew. His family plans to hold a private memorial service. Donations in his memory can be made to Feeding America, City of Hope Cancer Center, or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

In conclusion, George Winston was a masterful pianist who created his own unique style of music that captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. His legacy will live on through his recordings and the memories he created with his music.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :George Winston Dies: Grammy-Winning New Age Pianist Was 73/