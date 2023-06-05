Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grandmother killed by dog, daughter and son-in-law arrested

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Banned Breed of Dog Kills Grandmother in Tragic Incident in the UK

A grandmother in her 70s was mauled to death by a banned breed of dog while sunbathing in Warwickshire, England. The woman’s daughter, Anita Singh, tried to fight off the dog as it attacked her mother. The incident prompted seven police vehicles, three ambulances, an air ambulance, and a dog van, which swarmed the residence following the canine attack.

Both Anita Singh and her husband, Jas Singh, were reportedly arrested on suspicion of harboring a banned dog breed following the attack. Both have been released on bail amid further police inquiries. Anita Singh was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries she received attempting to fend off the dog as it attacked her mother.

Pit bull terriers, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro are banned in the UK. The neighbor claimed the dog involved was of a banned breed. The pit bull terrier is one of several dog breeds banned in the United Kingdom.

The neighbor claimed police said the dog involved was of a banned breed. The pit bull terrier, the Japanese Tosa, the Dogo Argentino and the Fila Brasileiro are banned in the U.K. The neighbor said Jas Singh was at work during the attack and “is very shocked and shaken and said he had no idea why the dog suddenly turned and described it as an awful tragedy.”

“I don’t know what it was — quite a size with a big head, a bulldog Mastiff type,” the neighbor said. “No one knows why it attacked and killed the poor woman. It could have gone crazy after being stung by a bee, or it could have had something wrong with its brain. It could be anything.”

Another neighbor said there have been “a lot of fatal dog attacks recently.” Police Superintendent Sutherland Lane described the attack as “a tragic isolated incident,” according to the BBC. “Thankfully dog attacks of this nature are exceedingly rare, but I recognize this will be deeply upsetting for the local community.”

This incident highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership. It is crucial for dog owners to ensure they have the appropriate breed of dog for their lifestyle and living situation. In addition, dog owners must provide their pets with proper training and socialization to prevent incidents like this from occurring. The tragic death of this grandmother serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of neglecting these responsibilities.

