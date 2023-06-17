Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grandson of Leon Trotsky, Esteban Volkov, passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Esteban Volkov, the last surviving member of Leon Trotsky’s immediate family, passed away on June 16 at the age of 97. Although he was not personally involved in revolutionary socialist politics, Volkov remained a staunch defender of his grandfather’s principles and memory throughout his life. Born in the Soviet Union in 1926, Volkov was the son of Trotsky’s daughter, Zinaida, and her husband, Platon Volkov, a leading member of the Trotskyist Left Opposition. Volkov’s father was arrested and murdered by the Stalinist regime, and his mother later committed suicide in Germany after her Soviet citizenship was revoked. Volkov was reunited with his grandfather in Mexico in 1939, and witnessed the assassination attempt on Trotsky’s life in May 1940. He remained in Mexico for the rest of his life, becoming an engineer and working to preserve the villa in Coyoacán where Trotsky spent the final months of his life.

The story of the Volkov family is a tragic one, marked by the brutal repression of the Stalinist regime and the sacrifices made in the struggle for socialist revolution. Trotsky, co-leader of the 1917 Russian Revolution and founder of the Fourth International, was a powerful voice for socialism and internationalism in the face of Stalinist repression. His family paid a heavy price for their association with him, with multiple members being arrested, murdered, or driven to suicide. Volkov himself was wounded in the assassination attempt on his grandfather’s life, and witnessed the horrifying events of August 1940 when Trotsky was finally assassinated by a Stalinist agent.

Despite these traumas, Volkov remained committed to the socialist principles and memory of his grandfather. He worked to preserve the villa in Coyoacán where Trotsky spent his final months, turning it into a museum and a site of pilgrimage for socialists and revolutionaries around the world. In doing so, he ensured that the legacy of Trotsky and his struggle for socialism would be remembered and honored by future generations.

The life of Esteban Volkov is a testament to the enduring power of socialist ideals and the struggle for a better world. Despite the immense personal losses he suffered, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the principles of his grandfather and the socialist movement. His passing is a loss to the international socialist movement, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us in the struggle for a world free from exploitation and oppression.

News Source : World Socialist Web Site

Source Link :Esteban Volkov, grandson of Leon Trotsky, has died/