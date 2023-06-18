Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grandson of Trotsky dies in Mexico at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Esteban Volkov, Grandson of Leon Trotsky, Dies at 97

The death of Esteban Volkov in Mexico at the age of 97 marks the disappearance of the last physical link to revolutionary Leon Trotsky, who was assassinated in 1940. British Trotskyist politician Alan Woods reported on the passing and noted that Esteban’s real name was Vsevolod.

Early Life

Esteban Volkov was born on March 7, 1926, in Yalta. He bore his father’s surname, Platon Volkov, who was shot in Moscow in 1936. Esteban’s mother, Zinaida Bronstein, was Trotsky’s eldest daughter, who committed suicide in Berlin in 1933.

Moving to Mexico

In 1937, Leon Trotsky moved to Mexico, and his grandson joined him two years later. Esteban witnessed several assassination attempts by Soviet agents on his grandfather, including a group of 25 people breaking into Trotsky’s house in May 1940. One of the bullets hit Esteban, but the politician was not injured.

Assassination of Trotsky

Mexican newspaper La Jornada appointed Volkov as the last witness to Trotsky’s assassination in August 1940. NKVD agent Ramon Mercader killed the politician with an ice pick, and he was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union in 1960.

Trotsky TV Series Controversy

In 2019, Esteban Volkov spoke out against the release of the Russian TV series Trotsky (2017) directed by Alexander Kott and Konstantin Statsky on Netflix. He launched a petition with the Argentine Center for Research, Study, and Publication of Leon Trotsky (CEIP-LT) to call for the release of the series in online cinemas. The petition claimed that the series served as “justification” for the assassination of a revolutionary presented as a “monster.”

Legacy

In 1990, Esteban Volkov transformed the house in the Coyoacan district where he lived with his grandparents into the Leon Trotsky House-Museum. It was in this building where the revolutionary lived for the last few years of his life and was killed.

News Source : The Eastern Herald

Source Link :Trotsky’s grandson dies at 97 in Mexico/