Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grant Imahara’s Cause of Death: What Happened?

Grant Imahara was an exceptional individual who touched the lives of many through his work in engineering, robotics, and television hosting. He was born on October 23, 1970, in Los Angeles, California, to a Japanese-American family. Grant was passionate about knowledge and pursued his interest in electrical engineering, graduating from the University of Southern California (USC) with a Bachelor of Science degree in the field.

Grant began his journey at Lucasfilm, where he worked in the THX and Industrial Light & Magic divisions. His expertise in robotics and engineering helped bring to life iconic films such as Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and Terminator. Grant’s work in these films showcased his creativity and technical prowess, captivating audiences worldwide.

Television became another avenue for Grant’s talents to shine. He first gained recognition on the robot combat series BattleBots, where he designed and competed with his formidable creation, Deadblow. He later returned to the show as a judge, solidifying his reputation as a leading expert in the field. Grant’s journey reached new heights when he joined the cast of the beloved television series MythBusters. As a member of the esteemed Build Team, Grant designed, constructed, and operated an array of awe-inspiring machines and robots, captivating audiences with his infectious enthusiasm and unwavering dedication to testing myths.

Grant’s insatiable thirst for discovery and adventure led him to embark on exciting ventures beyond the realms of film and television. In 2010, he designed the animatronic “robot skeleton” known as Geoff Peterson for The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Grant’s ingenuity breathed life into this unique sidekick, capturing the hearts of viewers and showcasing his remarkable talents in a new domain. He also joined forces once again with his MythBusters comrades, Kari Byron and Tory Belleci, for the captivating Netflix series White Rabbit Project, pushing the boundaries of science and exploring the wonders of the world around them.

On July 13, 2020, at the age of 49, Grant Imahara passed away from a brain aneurysm. His untimely passing was a shock to the world, leaving behind a void that can never be filled. Adam Savage, former co-host of MythBusters, expressed his deep sorrow and shared a heartfelt message about Imahara on social media. Kari Byron and Tory Belleci, his co-hosts on MythBusters and White Rabbit Project, also conveyed their heartbreak and shock upon hearing the news of their colleague and friend’s untimely death.

Grant Imahara was a beloved and talented individual whose legacy will live on. His passion, innovation, and sense of wonder inspired us to dream bigger and pursue knowledge with curiosity and enthusiasm. In honor of his memory and passion for education, the team behind MythBusters decided to auction off props used during the show’s 15-year run, with all proceeds donated to the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation, which aims to inspire emerging talent and provide opportunities for underserved youth in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through mentorships, grants, and scholarships.

Grant found love and companionship with his long-time girlfriend, Jennifer Newman, who is a talented costume designer and actress. Their relationship was filled with shared interests and adventures, and Grant proposed to Jennifer in 2016 in front of 250 guests at Clifton’s Cafeteria in downtown LA. He left behind a legacy of creativity, innovation, and passion that will continue to inspire generations to come.

