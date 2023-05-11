Dead – Death – Obituary News : Graphic Artist Frank Kozik’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Frank Kozik?

Frank Kozik was a Spanish-born American graphic artist known for his iconic posters for alternative rock bands. He was born in Madrid, Spain, and moved to Sacramento, California, at the age of 15 to live with his American father. After leaving high school prematurely, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at 18 and was stationed in Austin, Texas, where he eventually settled.

Kozik found employment as a doorman at an Austin nightclub and immersed himself in the city’s underground rock scene. During the early 1980s, he emerged as a self-taught underground artist, producing flyers and posters for punk bands in Austin, thereby establishing his presence in the art world.

Frank Kozik Cause of Death

The cause of Frank Kozik’s death has not been publicly disclosed. He passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 6, 2023, in San Francisco. Following his passing, his wife Sharon paid tribute to him, acknowledging his significant contributions and describing him as a larger-than-life figure and an icon in various artistic genres.

She highlighted his transformative impact on the music industry and other areas through his art. Sharon expressed that Frank loved his wife, cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others, and Disneyland. The statement also emphasized that Frank’s powerful presence would be greatly missed by all who knew him.

While his legacy will endure through his art and cherished memories, his family has requested privacy during this difficult time. As of now, arrangements for a memorial service are being made, and the cause of Frank Kozik’s death has yet to be confirmed for the public.

News Source : Sona Krishnan

