Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grateful Dead’s May 77 Buffalo Show Equals Barton Hall

May 9, 1977: A Grateful Dead Show That Rivals Cornell

Fresh on the heels of the much-loved Barton Hall show, the Grateful Dead followed up that evening with a show at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium the next night. Some consider this show to be superior to 5/8/77, one that is overshadowed by years of hype and adoration for the Cornell performance. While the debate will continue, we offer up for your consideration May 9, 1977, as a potentially equal if not better show than the night prior.

The Opening Trio

Starting with a “Help on the Way” > “Slipknot” > “Franklin’s Tower” opening trio, the energy takes off over more than 30 minutes to start the show. From there, stand out versions of “Cassidy,” “Tennessee Jed” and a set closing “The Music Never Stopped.” This first set stands out on its own as one of the best you’ll find among 70s Dead shows.

The Second Set

The second set kicks off with “Bertha” and The Rascals’ “Good Lovin,” before impressive versions of “Ship of Fools” and “Estimated Prophet.” With Donna and Keith Godchaux on board for this journey, the show features a pair of “Not Fade Away” and “Comes a Time” that stand up to any pairing from the previous night in Ithaca.

May 1977: Get Shown The Light

Including the shows on May 5 in Boston and May 6 in New Haven, May 1977: Get Shown The Light covers all four incredible shows, a stellar component of one of the Dead’s best years. Enjoy these two shows from Ithaca and Buffalo, a true sign that the Grateful Dead perform with the highest caliber when in the Empire State.

About the Author

Pete Mason is a teacher and writer living outside Albany. “Counting Down the Number Line” is his fourth children’s book with illustrator Ryan Kerrigan. He is Publisher of NYS Music. He promotes artists through PhanArt shows, highlighting music-inspired fan creations while supporting The Mockingbird Foundation and Groovesafe.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of the Grateful Dead, you know that May 1977 was a magical time for the band. While Cornell is often cited as the pinnacle of these shows, May 9th in Buffalo is a show that deserves to be recognized as its equal. So, sit back, relax, and get lost in the music of the Grateful Dead, courtesy of May 9, 1977.

News Source : NYS Music

Source Link :Grateful Dead May 77 show at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium stands toe to toe with Barton Hall/