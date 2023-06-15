Dead – Death – Obituary News : Great Neck Schools Superintendent Teresa Prendergast Dies at 60

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teresa Prendergast, Superintendent of Great Neck Public Schools, Dies at Age 60

Teresa Prendergast, Great Neck Public Schools district superintendent since 2015, died of a ruptured brain aneurysm on June 10. She was 60.

In 2015, Prendergast earned the role of superintendent in Great Neck, serving for eight years and being responsible for more than 6,000 students within 10 schools. The Great Neck Public Schools Board of Education released a statement on June 11 sharing their condolences.

A Legacy of Grace and Dignity

“Dr. Prendergast always led with grace and dignity, attention to detail and a caring attitude. These attributes not only made her an outstanding superintendent but were the qualities that endeared Dr. Prendergast to those who knew her well,” the statement said. “She guided our staff, students and greater school community through several challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, with patience, understanding and a commitment to working with all community stakeholders.”

The Board of Education recognized Prendergast’s commitment to putting the needs of the students and staff first. The district also set up a crisis management team with grief counseling for any student or staff in need.

A Life of Service to Education

Before her time as district superintendent of Great Neck Public Schools, Prendergast experienced various career roles such as assistant superintendent, classroom teacher, principal, dean, and assistant principal, according to a press release by Sacred Heart Academy. She had been an educator since 1987.

Prendergast earned a doctorate of education in educational administration and supervision and a professional diploma in educational supervision and administration from St. John’s University and a master of science degree in mathematics education, grades 7-12, from CUNY Lehman College, according to the press release. She also received a bachelor of science in elementary education, nursery-grade 6, and mathematics, grades 7-9, from St. John’s University.

Remembering Teresa Prendergast

At this time, the names of family members and next of kin have not been released. Wake services will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. on June 15 and 16 at Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home, 34 Hempstead Ave., Lynbrook. The funeral mass will be held at 9:45 a.m. on June 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, 65 Wright Ave., Malverne.

Condolences can be shared at the Flinch & Bruns Funeral Home website, https://www.flinchandbruns.com/obituary/Teresa-Prendergast or emailed to [email protected]. Memorial trees and flowers can be purchased on their website as well and donations toward The Dr. Teresa Prendergast Foundation for Children can be made on their GoFundMe page, https://gofund.me/56ffc7ac

A Tribute to a Life of Service

Teresa Prendergast was a dedicated educator who spent her life serving the students and staff of the Great Neck Public Schools district. Her legacy of grace and dignity will be remembered by all who knew her.

The Great Neck Public Schools community mourns her loss and extends their deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Dr. Prendergast.

