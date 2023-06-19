Dead – Death – Obituary News : Greece boat tragedy: 300 dead, 500 missing, Pakistan mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy in Greece: Over 300 Pakistani Refugees Feared Dead in Capsized Boat

On Wednesday, a boat carrying 750 people capsized in the Greek sea, resulting in the death of 78 people and the rescue of 104 others. Reports now suggest that over 300 Pakistani refugees may have lost their lives in the tragedy. According to media reports, the boat was carrying the largest number of refugees from Pakistan. Among them, 100 children were trapped on the boat. As of now, 298 children are still missing and 500 people are unaccounted for.

Greek news website, kathimerini.gr, has published statements from two survivors, 23-year-old Hassan from Syria and 24-year-old Rana from Pakistan. Hassan, who was traveling alone, said that during the four-day journey from Libya, they were given very little food and dirty water, which ran out by Tuesday morning. After that, hungry and thirsty passengers protested. Hassan managed to climb on the boat by paying 10 euros.

Hassan told Greek authorities that passengers believed that the captain had lost his way and could not reach Italy. After the passengers’ complaints, the captain of the boat appealed for help on his satellite phone late Tuesday night. When the ship reached the Greek coast at night, the trawler suddenly overturned and he found himself in the water. The Greek Coast Guard rescued him and other people.

Meanwhile, Greek authorities have said that information is being collected about the missing people. A day earlier, the United Nations had issued a statement saying that 500 people were missing in the incident. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s embassy in Greece said that its representatives met with 12 Pakistani survivors in Kalamata on June 15. After the meeting, DNA and identification reports were received from family members.

In light of the tragedy, Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office has announced that June 19 will be observed as a national day of mourning throughout the country. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered action against human traffickers on Sunday. He said that those involved in the case would be severely punished. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have arrested 10 alleged human traffickers.

The police said that the accused were being questioned. Earlier, Pakistan’s foreign office had said that 12 Pakistanis had been found alive in the tragedy. It is not known how many people were on the boat.

Greece boat tragedy Mass casualties in Greece boat accident Pakistan mourns for victims of Greece boat accident Search and rescue operations in Greece boat disaster Horrific journey ends in tragedy for migrants in Greece boat accident

News Source : Pramod Kumar

Source Link :Greece boat accident 300 death 500 still missing state mourning in pakistan horrifying journey – International news in Hindi/