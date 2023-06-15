Dead – Death – Obituary News : Greece Searches for Survivors of Migrant Boat Tragedy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes as Hundreds Feared Dead in Greek Migrant Boat Capsizing

Greece is in mourning as a search for survivors continues following the tragic capsizing of a fishing boat overloaded with migrants in the Ionian Sea. At least 78 bodies have been recovered so far, but fears are rising that the number of victims could reach into the hundreds. Although 104 people have been rescued, no women or children were among them, leading to concerns that hundreds more may be missing. The boat, which was believed to be carrying up to 750 people, was heading for Italy from Libya when it sank in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean. Survivors have reported that smugglers often lock people up in the hold to maintain control. The survivors are mainly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan and are temporarily housed in a port warehouse to be identified and interviewed by Greek authorities, who are looking for possible smugglers among them.

The tragedy is the latest in a long line of such incidents. Last month, 20 people died and 130 were rescued off the coast of Libya, while in May, 20 people drowned when a boat sank off the coast of Turkey. In 2016, at least 3,800 migrants died trying to cross the Mediterranean, while in 2017 the death toll reached 3,100. Migrants are often packed onto overcrowded and unsafe boats by smugglers who charge them exorbitant fees. The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, has called for more legal channels for refugees to be created so that they do not have to resort to such dangerous journeys. Erasmia Roumana, a UNHCR representative, said of the survivors of the latest tragedy, “They are in a very bad psychological situation. Many are under shock, they are so overwhelmed”.

The tragedy has sparked a response from European leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for more support for countries that are on the frontline of the migrant crisis, such as Italy and Greece. The Italian Prime Minister, Paolo Gentiloni, has called for a meeting with his Greek and Spanish counterparts to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, the European Union has been criticised for failing to do enough to help refugees and for outsourcing the problem to countries such as Turkey and Libya.

As the search for survivors continues, attention is turning to what can be done to prevent such tragedies in the future. The UN’s International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has called for more safe and legal routes for refugees, while the UNHCR has called for greater international cooperation to tackle the issue. The tragedy is a stark reminder of the human cost of the migrant crisis and of the urgent need for a more compassionate and coordinated response.

