Dead – Death – Obituary News : Green Bay Native Johanna Arkels Passes Away

Johanna Arkels Obituary: A Life of Kindness and Enthusiasm

The world lost a bright light on November 14, 2022, when Johanna Arkels passed away unexpectedly at the age of 23. Johanna had just begun working as an extern nurse at Aurora St. Luke’s in Milwaukee’s Neuro ICU. She recently earned an associate’s degree in nursing from Gateway Technical College and was awaiting state licensing to work as an RN full-time. Although she was scheduled to graduate in May 2023, she was able to attend the Nurses Pinning Ceremony on December 9, 2022.

Early Life and Career

Johanna was born on April 1, 1999, in Burlington, Wisconsin, to parents Mike and Laura Arkels. She grew up in Kenosha, where she attended Tremper High School. During her high school years, Johanna worked as a manager at Culver’s in Burlington and Kenosha. After graduation, she worked as a CNA at Froedtert South in Med-Surg and local-area nursing homes.

A Passion for Helping Others

Johanna had a big heart for helping people, so she recently volunteered for Tiny Hooves Animal Sanctuary. She frequently went to blood drives and volunteered at fundraisers for suicide prevention. She embodied the phrase “BE KIND” and was a strong supporter of any person or creature who was not treated with kindness.

Adventures and Passions

Johanna genuinely enjoyed life. Because she was always prepared to say “yes” to an invitation, her adventures were numerous and her passions were limitless. She loved greatly about animals and nature. She loved her axolotl Fern and her large assortment of indoor plants. She liked taking photos, favoring analog instant film cameras, especially when she came upon them at one of the neighborhood thrift shops she frequented on a regular basis. She was incredibly imaginative and created a wonderful environment all around her.

She enjoyed painting, crafting jewelry, and engaging in DIY activities with her nephews. She appreciated eating with a passion, usually offering to cook multi-course feasts with expensive sweets for her loved ones. She frequently brought ice cream to share. She most eagerly anticipated the summer, planning to go camping, hiking, and attending the yearly electronic music festivals. She especially treasured her time spent in the U.P. where her grandparents reside in the woods on the lake, which she considered the most beautiful and magical location in the world.

A Legacy of Kindness and Enthusiasm

Johanna will always be remembered for her sparkling vitality. Her enthusiasm was dazzling and contagious. Her laughter was effortless. She had a keen sense of intuition and was open-minded. She always knew when and how to lend a hand to those around her, and she was constantly looking for ways to improve things. She had lofty aspirations and was incredibly motivated, achieving anything she set her mind to. She was an inspiration to many, and she will be sorely missed.

Johanna is survived by her parents, Mike and Laura Arkels, and her siblings, Joseph and Julia. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tiny Hooves Animal Sanctuary or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Johanna’s memory.

News Source : fh memorial

Source Link :Johanna Arkels Obituary, Green Bay WI Native Has Sadly Passed Away – fh memorial/