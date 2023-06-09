Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gary Cox Obituary: Remembering a Community Servant

Gary Cox was a beloved member of the Greenville Fire and Rescue Department and the Red Oak Fire Department. He served his community as a firefighter and an emergency medical technician. Although he moved away three years ago, he will always be remembered for his tireless efforts and his dedication to serving others.

A Life Cut Short

Unfortunately, Gary’s life was cut short in a tragic accident. On Wednesday evening, state troopers were dispatched to the scene of a collision that had taken place on Highland Avenue and County Road 98 in Warren Township. The details of the accident are still under investigation, but our thoughts are with Gary’s family and friends during this difficult time.

A Community Mourns

The news of Gary’s passing has sent shockwaves through the community. Many people have expressed their sadness and their gratitude for the time they spent with him. Members of the Greenville Fire and Rescue Department hold a favorable opinion of him and will always remember the time he spent working alongside them.

We regret that Gary did not stay longer in this community. We will never forget the impact he made on the lives of those around him. His dedication to serving others was an inspiration to us all, and we are grateful for the time we had with him.

Investigations Underway

In addition to the tragedy of Gary’s passing, there was also a fatal accident involving a motorcycle in Salem, Massachusetts. The Salem Police Department shut down Highland Avenue near Barnes Road to investigate the collision. The Crash Reconstruction Unit of the Massachusetts State Police was on the scene performing an initial investigation.

Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those involved in this accident as well. We hope that the investigations will provide some answers and bring closure to those affected by this tragedy.

Final Thoughts

As we mourn the loss of Gary Cox and those involved in the Salem accident, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we have with loved ones. Gary will always be remembered for his service to the community and his dedication to making a difference in the lives of others. May he rest in peace.

