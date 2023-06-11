Dead – Death – Obituary News : Gregorio Duran Passes Away: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gregorio Duran Obituary, Death – A Statement to the Public Regarding the Passing of Gregorio Duran Jr.

We regret to inform you that Gregorio Duran Jr., who was previously employed by our company and resided in San Angelo, Texas, was fired on June 8, 2023 due to unforeseeable circumstances.

Everyone will grieve his passing in their own unique ways. It would be greatly appreciated if you would take a few moments out of your day to share your condolences with the family of Gregorio Duran Jr. by writing a message in the online guestbook that is located on this memorial page.

Your thoughts and comments would be very much welcomed.

Family Members

His siblings, Richard Duran and Mary Elda Terrazas, as well as his father, Gregorio Duran Sr., his step-father, Volney Andrews, and his grandparents, Ramon and Eulogia Zamarron, and Maximo and Sara Duran, all left before he did. His step-grandfather, Volney Andrews, died when he was a little child. His real father was Gregorio Duran Sr., and Volney Andrews was his stepfather. Gregorio was raised by both of his parents. He was the only member of his family to have died before he did before he himself passed away.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Zamarron Andrews; his wife, Nancy Marcum; his daughters Sarah M. Sanchez (Carlos) and Megan O. Duran (Chris); his siblings Sylvia Ann Cook (David) of Crockett, Texas, Kim Huenlich of Germany, Amy Bigelow (John) of Omaha, Nebraska, Brian Andrews of Omaha, Nebraska, Scott Andrews (Anna) of Baytown, and Sergio Wright of Baytown; and his grandchildren (In addition, he has a number of nieces and nephews who he will be unable to take with him when he moves.)

Gregorio Duran Jr. will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

