Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grieving Parents Lose 14-Year-Old Child

Tragic Death of Drew Hassenbein: His Parents Mourn the Loss of Their Son in Jericho Car Accident

Drew Hassenbein, a young and talented tennis player, made a name for himself while playing for Roslyn High School. He showcased his exceptional skills during the Nassau large school boys team tennis championship, where he defeated Ansh Chadha of Syosset High School with a score of 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 6-2, earning the championship title.

Hassenbein’s tennis prowess was wider than high school competitions. He was also a nationally recognized player in the 14-and-under age group and had achieved the prestigious rank of No. 1 in the United States at the 12-and-under level. Not to mention, his coach, Jannotte-Hinkley, praised his exceptional talent and remarked that his understanding of the sport was unlike anything he had seen before at his age. His future in the sport was promising, and his death is a significant loss to the tennis community.

Drew Hassenbein Obituary: Parents Mourn The Death Of A 14-Year-Old

Drew Hassenbein’s parents mourn their son’s loss, who tragically died in a horrific car accident in Jericho. The accident occurred on North Broadway on Wednesday night just before 10:30 pm when a wrong-way intoxicated driver, identified as Amandeep Singh, 34, was driving his Dodge Ram southbound in the northbound lanes and collided with a sedan carrying four teenagers.

Similarly, the crash’s impact was so severe that Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, both 14, lost their lives at the scene, while the other two teenagers were rushed to the hospital with internal injuries.

The principal of Roslyn Middle School, where Drew and Ethan were students, informed parents the following day of the tragic loss of the two students and offered grief counseling to help students cope with their grief.

Drew and Ethan were well-liked students, described as “good kids” by Melissa Wright, a mother of a fellow youth tennis player. They both came from supportive families who had nurtured their talents, including Drew’s exceptional tennis skills, which earned him national recognition.

Further, the superintendent of Roslyn Schools, Allison Brown, expressed her deep sadness and announced that crisis teams would be on hand to support students in the aftermath of the tragedy. The loss of these two young lives has left the community reeling, and they struggle to come to terms with the tragic event.

Is The Driver Amandeep Singh Arrested?

Following the devastating car accident in Jericho that claimed the lives of Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, the driver responsible, Amandeep Singh, was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Singh is facing several serious charges concerning the car accident, including aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal auto accident, driving while intoxicated (DWI), and assault, according to officials.

Police confirmed that Singh was heavily intoxicated at the crash and was so disoriented that he told officers he thought he was driving in New Jersey.

Singh’s defense attorney, James Kousouros, acknowledged the tragedy of the accident but emphasized that his client was an otherwise law-abiding man with a college degree, job, and family.

Outside the court, a line of people wrapped around the block in a touching show of support for the families of the teenagers involved in the crash. The community is coming together in solidarity to honor the memory of Drew and Ethan and offer comfort to those affected by this senseless tragedy.

In Conclusion

The tragic death of Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz has left their families, friends, and the community in shock and mourning. The loss of two young lives with so much potential is a tragedy that has affected many. The driver responsible for the accident is facing serious charges, and the community is rallying together to offer support and comfort to those affected by the tragedy.

Drew Hassenbein’s exceptional talent and promising future in tennis will always be remembered, and he will be missed by many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, Ethan’s family, and all those affected by this tragedy.

