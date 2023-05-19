Dead – Death – Obituary News : Grieving Widow: One Month Feels Like a Dream

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nollywood Actress Chioma Chijioke Anosike Mourns the Death of Her Husband

It has been one month since Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke Anosike lost her beloved husband, Kingsley Anosike, and she took to social media to share her lamentations. Chioma expressed her heartache, stating that it still feels like a dream to her that she has survived one month without Kingsley.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Chioma was dressed in white cloth and had a shaved head as a sign of mourning. She wrote in her caption that she wished she could wake up from the nightmare and that saying her heart was broken was an understatement.

Chioma shared that she has been finding it difficult to sleep and that the reality of losing her husband is constantly before her. She expressed her disbelief that death had taken away one of her most precious possessions. Chioma described death as a thief and expressed her inability to fight it.

She further explained that there is a hole in her heart that has refused to be filled, and she cannot imagine how she will move on without her husband. Chioma also mentioned that she is trying to gather the remaining pieces of herself left, and with God’s unending grace and the intercession of the blessed Mary, she will pull through.

In conclusion, Chioma expressed her sadness that her world has ended with the loss of Kingsley, but she knows that God sees and knows the best. She ended her post by saying, “keep resting dim oma till we meet again.”

Many celebrities and fans have reacted to Chioma’s video, expressing their condolences and support for her during this difficult time.

In conclusion, the loss of a loved one is always a painful experience, and it takes time to heal. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chioma Chijioke Anosike and her family during this difficult time. We hope that she finds the strength and support she needs to move forward.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :“One month & it feels like a dream”: Chioma Chijioke continues to mourn husband/