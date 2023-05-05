Dead – Death – Obituary News : Groom’s Friends Killed in Varanasi Tea Outing Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Varanasi Accident: A Tragic Incident

On a sunny morning in Varanasi, tragedy struck when two families lost their loved ones in a horrific accident. The families are in a state of shock and mourning, as they try to come to terms with their loss. Satyam, the only son of his parents, and Adil, the seventh of eight siblings, were both victims of the accident. Their families are grieving and the atmosphere is filled with sorrow.

The Accident

The families were out for a morning tea when they received the devastating news of the accident. The mother of Satyam cried out in despair, “My family has been destroyed.” The accident occurred on the Shuddhipur Bypass in the Shivpur police station area, near Habibpur, Varanasi. The families were traveling together to attend a wedding when the accident happened.

The Victims

Satyam Yadav, the only son of his parents, was a contract worker with the Nagar Nigam. He was a hardworking and responsible young man. His father runs a dairy business, and the family is now devastated by the loss of their only son. The mother of Satyam is now praying for her son’s soul while waiting for his return.

Adil, the seventh of eight siblings, was also killed in the accident. He was attending the same wedding as the Yadav family. Adil was a young and promising individual, with his whole life ahead of him. His family is heartbroken by his untimely death.

The Aftermath

The families of Satyam and Adil are in a state of mourning, with the loss of their loved ones. The community has come together to offer condolences and support in this difficult time. The tragedy has left a deep wound in the hearts of those who knew the victims. The families are now left to pick up the pieces and try to move forward without their loved ones.

Conclusion

The Varanasi accident is a tragedy that has affected the lives of many. The loss of Satyam and Adil has left a void that can never be filled. The families are now left to grieve their loss and try to find a way to move forward. The accident is a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to cherish every moment that we have with our loved ones.

News Source : SAIYED FAIZ

Source Link :Varanasi Accident Groom friends had gone out to drink tea, death | Varanasi Accident : चाय पीने निकले थे दूल्हे के दोस्त, आई मौत की खबर, मां की गुहार ‘माई हो उजड़ गईल परिवार’/